Forget face masks, LG PuriCare is an air purifier for your FACE and it's rolling out NOW

We had a slight suspicion it was vaporware, but LG's Puricare wearable air purifier for your face is real, and it's going on sale this week. LG says it is rolling out to 'key regions including Asia and the Middle East.' Which we think will basically mean 'only Asia and the Middle East' at least initially.

Featuring two H13 HEPA filters the Puricare mask measures 156 x 110 x 63 mm and weighs 'only' 126g. Although if the way it secures and the balance of the thing are not spot on, that will actually be a slightly unpleasant weight to apply to your nose and chin. Its rechargeable 820mAh battery gives 4-8 hours of use and recharges in 2 hours.

The best face masks are all the rage still, understandably, as more and more people realise the importance of social distancing and covering your face in public to avoid the spread of viruses. If fabric face masks just won't cut it for you anymore, LG has you covered: its new LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is a literal air purifier you can wear on your face with built-in fans and HEPA filters.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposable masks being in short supply. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the LG’s home air purifier products. The emphasis is on 'similar' here as you probably won't be able to swap filters between the PuriCare and the best air purifiers from LG.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available in early November 2020. The recommended retail price in £ and $ of the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is still TBC however, and there is some doubt as to when or if it will reach Europe or North America.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier: features, case, battery life

According to LG, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs "two H13 HEPA filters and Dual Fans that allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly." The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.

We haven't got any info on sizing although LG claims the design is "based on extensive facial shape analysis" and fits snugly enough to minimise air leakage around the nose and chin. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier comes with a case that's equipped with UV-LED lights that kills harmful germs. The case also charges the mask in between uses.

The miracle case can also send notifications to the LG ThinQ mobile app when the filters need to be replaced for 'peak' performance. LG claims that every component of LG PuriCare Wearable – from the filters to the ear straps – is replaceable and recyclable.

The 820mAh battery is said to have enough juice to power the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier for "up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high."