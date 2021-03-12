Fjallraven launches collection of super-cool bags and jackets made from production offcuts

Fjällräven has launched a new limited edition collection created using the leftover fabrics from its factories. The collection – entitled 'Samlaren', which is Swedish for 'the Gatherer' – includes jackets, hats and bags, all with cool patchwork designs that make use of the offcuts from the rest of its range.

This Swedish outdoor brand makes some of the best waterproof jackets around, and the Samlaren collection promises the same high level of durability and functionality. The collection marks a new venture into circularity and forms part of Fjällräven's commitment to sustainable production.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

"All products bearing the Samlaren badge are created using leftover fabrics from Fjällräven’s mills and factories, carefully combined, in numbered limited editions with unique designs and playful colour combinations," says Fjällräven.

The first collection launched on 1 March and is all made from surplus G-1000 fabric, and includes a selection of 'reinvented classics', including the brand's classic Greenland Jacket reimagined in colour blocked patchwork, an updated version of the recognisable Kånken backpack, and a new tote bag and cap. It's limited edition, naturally, but it looks there will more Samlaren collections to follow.

Samlaren is available to buy now from www.fjallraven.com and selected stores.