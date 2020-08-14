Big summer mattress deal! Up to £250 off award-winning OTTY hybrid mattress

On the hunt for a new mattress? If you've got your eye on a hybrid mattress, we have great news for you: for a limited time, there's up to £250 off OTTY Hybrid mattresses when you buy direct from OTTY.

OTTY's award-winning mattresses feature highly in our best mattress UK 2020 guide. When we tried it out, we found the OTTY Original Hybrid extremely comfortable and supportive, with excellent edge support. It also offers a firmer feeling surface than many memory foam-topped options, which is ideal if you're not a fan of that 'sinking' feeling when you sleep.

In our OTTY Hybrid mattress review we also noted now luxurious feeling it is – but despite this, at RRP it's cheaper its main hybrid brand rivals. With this mega discount, it's even more appealing. And for an even more wallet-friendly option, you could go for the OTTY Essential Hybrid, which is also included in the offer.

The OTTY Hybrid mattress has 2,000 supportive pocket springs and three layers of cushioning foam. It's very reasonably priced, but for something cheaper you could opt for the OTTY Essential Hybrid, its budget-friendly sibling.

Missed this deal? Head to our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals

All the latest news on Amazon Prime Day 2020