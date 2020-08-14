Big summer mattress deal! Up to £250 off award-winning OTTY hybrid mattress

Want a cooling, firmer hybrid mattress for an absolute bargain price? Head to OTTY

(Image credit: OTTY)
Rachael Phillips

By ,

On the hunt for a new mattress? If you've got your eye on a hybrid mattress, we have great news for you: for a limited time, there's up to £250 off OTTY Hybrid mattresses when you buy direct from OTTY. 

OTTY's award-winning mattresses feature highly in our best mattress UK 2020 guide. When we tried it out, we found the OTTY Original Hybrid extremely comfortable and supportive, with excellent edge support. It also offers a firmer feeling surface than many memory foam-topped options, which is ideal if you're not a fan of that 'sinking' feeling when you sleep. 

In our OTTY Hybrid mattress review we also noted now luxurious feeling it is – but despite this, at RRP it's cheaper its main hybrid brand rivals. With this mega discount, it's even more appealing. And for an even more wallet-friendly option, you could go for the OTTY Essential Hybrid, which is also included in the offer.

The OTTY Hybrid mattress has 2,000 supportive pocket springs and three layers of cushioning foam. It's very reasonably priced, but for something cheaper you could opt for the OTTY Essential Hybrid, its budget-friendly sibling.

OTTY mattress deal | Get up to £250 off OTTY Hybrid mattresses
Prices start at just £249.99! The award-winning Hybrid original combines layers of supportive pocket springs and a comfy, temperature-regulating memory foam topper, to bring you the perfect night's sleep. Alternatively, you can also save big on the budget OTTY Hybrid Essential mattress.View Deal

TOPICS
OTTY mattress Wellness Home & Kitchen Living Wellness Deals
More about OTTY mattress
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.