Big Easter sale: Nectar mattress prices plummet

Looking for an Easter sale bargain on a new mattress? You'd be hard pushed to do better than this: Nectar is knocking a massive £250 off all of its mattresses, and throwing in 2 free pillows (worth £70), free home delivery, and free old mattress removal. And if you need bedding, there's 25% off that right now too.

Offer ends 20 April, but the free old mattress pickup is only on offer for this weekend (ends 11.59pm on 13 April). And don't forget there's a full YEAR's home trial, and a forever warranty, if your new mattress doesn't suit for whatever reason.

In short, you could have a whole new sleep setup sorted for a bargain price, without even having to figure out how to get rid of your old mattress. We've done some maths and let's say you purchase the UK double. Usually, including pillows and old mattress removal, that'd set you back £804. Today, it'll cost you £449. Bargain.

Shop the Nectar UK Easter sale

In the US? There's an offer for you too. When you purchase a mattress, Nectar is throwing a full set of free bedding, worth $399. There's a mattress protector, set of sheets, and premium pillows. Offer ends 12 April (11pm EST).

We think this climate-neutral brand makes one of the best mattresses in the world right now. Its memory foam mattress offers medium-to-firm support level that suits a wide range of sleepers. The top layer moulds around the body for support, while the base layer brings firmness for a peaceful night's sleep. There's also an adaptive cooling top layer that's designed to draw heat away from the body.

Oh, and while we're here, we're big fans of the matching pillows too. These use similar memory foam tech to the Nectar mattress, and they're a dream to sleep on.

