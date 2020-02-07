Valentine's Day 2020: Get ahead with the best funny, romantic and rude Valentine's Day cards

Finding the best Valentine's Day card can often be a chore. With hundreds to choose from, it’s hard to find one that strikes the right tone. But if you can’t find the right Valentine's Day card on the high street, there are plenty of places online that offer a more personalised or innovative range. Whether you're looking for a Valentine's Day card that's funny, romantic or rude, we've got you covered here.

The online greetings card market has gained popularity over the years, making it easier than ever to buy and send a Valentine’s Day card. Plus, there's nothing more convenient than browsing from the comfort of your chair, and having it delivered straight to yourself or a loved one's door.

Most companies offer next-day delivery if you order before a certain time, while others allow you to add Valentine's Day gifts to your order for those finishing touches. Beats the courier pigeon!

Here's our pick of where to buy the best Valentine’s Day cards online.

The best Valentine’s Day cards online right now

1. Etsy The best variety of Valentine’s Day cards overall Specifications Options: Cards, postcards, gift options, chocolates, confectionery Delivery: Dispatch in one business day Price: Starting from £1.47 upwards Reasons to buy + More unique designs + Vast choice of different themes Reasons to avoid - Delivery from US sellers can take longer See all Valentine’s Day cards at Etsy.com

If you want plenty of Valentine's Day card options, Etsy is the ideal one-stop place. With over 190,000 options, you’re bound to find something entirely unique. As the global hub for independent retailers, Valentine's Day cards range from beautiful hand-made gems to quirky and witty custom designs.

We particularly liked the funny ‘Megxit’ Valentine's Day card (£2.95) – with the tongue-in-cheek caption: “I would step down as a senior member of my family for you”. Or for pop culture fans, the cute baby yoda Valentine's Day cards are another favourite. There are also options for customised Valentine's Day cards, if you want a more personalised touch.

Bear in mind, not all of the Valentine's Day cards have free UK delivery, but there are plenty of sale items. Also, if you're purchasing from a US seller, be prepared to wait a little longer for your Valentine's Day card. Overall, Etsy is very affordable, and has more than enough variety to suit everyone’s tastes.

(Image credit: Scribbler)

2. Scribbler The best funny and rude Valentine's Day cards Specifications Options: Cards, novelty gifts, naughty gifts, prints, notebooks Delivery: First class, special delivery Price: Starts from £2.49 Reasons to buy + Great selection of funny cards + Same day dispatch + Range of sizes from small to supersize Reasons to avoid - Not many options to personalise cards See all Valentine’s Day cards at Scribbler

The best way to someone’s heart is by making them laugh, and Scribbler has plenty of humour with a wide range of funny and rude Valentine's Day cards. In fact, its top categories are ‘Funny’ and ‘Rude’, and they come packed with clever puns and cheeky one-liners. Cards like the Boris Johnson-inspired, I love you as much as BJ loves hiding in freezers to There’s no one I’d rather sit in silence & stare at my phone with were among our favourites.

If you order before 4pm (Mon-Fri) it will be dispatched the same day. The same applies to any special delivery cards Valentine’s Day placed before 2pm. And while Scribbler doesn’t sell ‘conventional’ Valentine’s Day gifts, it does have a range of novelty/adult humour gifts to choose from. Scribbler is a great choice for anyone looking or a witty and wonderful Valentine’s Day card that will either make your Valentine chuckle or blush.

(Image credit: Moonpig)

3. Moonpig The best themed Valentine’s Day cards Specifications Options: Cards, red roses, rainbow lilies, chocolates, hampers, champagne, novelty and gadget gifts, bath sets, soft toys, charm necklaces Delivery: Next-day delivery, special delivery, Saturday special delivery, international standard Price range: Starts from £2.50 Reasons to buy + More categories for personalisation + Wide range of gift options Reasons to avoid - No free delivery See all Valentine’s Day cards at Moonpig

We all know the catchy ad song, but Moonpig really does give you plenty to sing about when it comes to customised Valentines' Day cards. With 873 themed cards to choose from, you can add custom text, upload your favourite photographs, and even upload your own handwriting.

The filter bar is handy for selecting a theme or recipient such as, From The Bump or From The Pet, saving you precious browsing time. We also liked the wide range of options of personalised Valentine’s Day gifts you can add to your order.

Conveniently, if you order before 7.30pm (Monday-Friday) or 12pm (Saturday), you're guaranteed next-day delivery. Or you can select a preferred date to ensure it arrives to your special someone at the right time.

(Image credit: Mixbook)

4. Mixbook The best personalised Valentine's Day cards Specifications Options: Cards, photo books, calendars, photo prints, home decor Delivery: UK shipping between 1-2 working days Price range: Starting from £1.03 Reasons to buy + Good quality prints + Plenty of customisation options + Good deals Reasons to avoid - Templates not sub-categorised See all Valentine’s Day cards at Mixbook

If you want to unleash your artistic flair and design your own Valentine’s Day card, Mixbook is the ideal place for fully, customised cards. You can start from a blank canvas, or choose one of the many templates available and add your own photos and text, change the layout, and add stickers and backgrounds.

There are various design options, letting you choose the size, format, type of trim, foil and quality of the paper. Premium white envelopes are included, or you can pay extra for printed envelopes.

We really like Mixbook for its user-friendly interface, range of customised options and the high quality of print. It's perfect for anyone who wants to send a more personal and luxurious Valentine’s Day card.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon Creative Valentine's Day cards Specifications Options: Greeting cards, gift cards, giftwrap and bags, gift shop Delivery options: 1-2 business days or next day delivery with Amazon Prime Price: Starting from £1.89 Reasons to buy + Various retailers and bespoke styles + Next day dispatch with Prime + Free delivery Reasons to avoid - Not sorted into categories - Less choice to personalise

When we think of Amazon, we don’t automatically think of greetings cards, but the retailer does sell an impressive selection of Valentine’s Day cards. There are over 14 brands, ranging from romantic Hallmark, and quirky Pop Life, to bespoke artisans who lovingly handcraft their cards. We were particularly impressed with the intricate, Vicloon 3D pop-up card (£4.99), with romantic lovers under a cherry tree, and other hand-made creations.

Amazon also has a Valentine’s Day gift shop, if you want to add something special to your order. Bear in mind that the cards aren't categorised into specific themes, so it can be difficult if you're looking for something specific, but you'll find a good range of beautiful, creative Valentine’s Day cards on the site.

(Image credit: NotOnTheHighStreet)

6. Not On The Highstreet The best bespoke Valentine’s Day cards Specifications Options: Postcards, tags, gifts, gift wrapping service Delivery: Free delivery for UK available, Tracked Express Delivery, International Delivery Price range: £1-£38 Reasons to buy + Good range of bespoke Valentine's Day cards + Great discounts Reasons to avoid - Delivery dates differ for each product - Fixed sizes for cards See all Valentine’s Day cards at Not On The Highstreet

Notonthehighstreet is a great place for artists and independent sellers to showcase their unique Valentine’s Day cards. You can choose from over 4,000 Valentine’s Day cards – there are personalised and non-personalised options – and you can also set your price range so that you stay within your budget.

Valentine’s Day cards range from stunning, hand crafted designs to creative prints. We particularly liked the, Swiped Right online dating Valentine’s Day card by Luna Emporium (£2.50). To the more creative, Tiny Message In A Bottle by Holt Living (£10). You also have the option to ask the seller a question about your item, to make sure you choose exactly the right option.

There are special features available, such as gift wrapping, Britain-made, exclusive and eco-friendly options. Plus, you can get free delivery in the UK for the majority of Valentine’s Day cards, but do check the details before buying.