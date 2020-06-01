Best Nike deals for June 2020: get affordable Nike gear now

Nike deals! That's what we're all about here. And now that winter is over, it's time to get excited about all the savings you can make on Nike clothing.

Nike has a brilliant selection of deals on its own website. You can browse all discounted products on Nike's dedicated deals page . If you're looking for specific deals pages, check out the links below:

Nike has reduced products across a number of popular categories.

Products discounted include sportswear, performance training, trainers, Dri-FIT, football boots, jackets, hoodies, gilets, shirts, shorts, baseball caps, running shoes, sneakers, fleeces, trousers, vests, tights, tops and pants, among others.

Products are split between male and female, and there is also a wide selection of children's apparel and footwear, too.

Certain sale items are also customisable, with treatment, colour and logo placement changeable.

As such, if you're currently looking to augment your wardrobe for the summer or winter season then now could be a great time to add a few choice, discounted cuts.

Remember that Jordan and Converse all fall under the Nike umbrella, so you'll also find great deals from those brands included in the sale.

The best Nike deals so far

These are a selection of our favourite products currently in Nike's sale.

It's worth noting that many of these are limited stock, so once they're gone, they're gone. Some of these deals may have run out since publishing.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 | was £129.95 | now £90.47

The Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 takes a step up from its predecessor with smooth, lightweight performance and a bold look. An updated Flyknit upper contours to your foot with a minimal, supportive design. Underfoot, durable Nike React technology defies the odds by being both soft and responsive, for comfort that lasts as long as you can run.View Deal

Nike Air Max 720 | was £154.95 | now £92.47

The Nike Air Max 720 goes bigger than ever before with Nike's tallest Air unit yet, offering more air underfoot for unprecedented, all-day comfort. Has Air Max gone too far? We hope so.View Deal

Air Jordan Legacy 312 | was £129.95 | now £90.47

The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Men's Shoe celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.View Deal

Nike Air Zoom Alpha | was £119.95 | now £83.47

Originally released in 1996, the Nike Zoom Alpha was the first shoe to use Zoom Air technology—and we're bringing it back in a stitch-for-stitch remake. With a Zoom Air unit that runs from the heel to the forefoot, it delivers the same look and the same incredible ride as the original.View Deal

Nike M2K Tekno | was £89.95 | now £71.47

Drawing inspiration from the Monarch franchise, the Nike M2K Tekno combines real and synthetic leathers with textile for a layered look.View Deal

Nike Air Max 97 SE | was £144.95 | now £100.97

The Nike Air Max 97 shook up the running world with its revolutionary full-length Nike Air unit. The Nike Air Max 97 SE Men's Shoe refreshes the original design with new colours and materials.View Deal

Nike Air Max 97 SE | was £164.95 | now £114.97

Street-smart style comes as standard with comfort in the Nike Air Max 97 SE. The full-length Max Air unit provides comfortable cushioning, while the innovative lacing system offers a customised fit.View Deal

Nike Air VaporMax 2019 | was £164.95 | now £114.97

Designed for running but adopted by the street, the Nike Air VaporMax 2019 features the lightest, most flexible Air Max cushioning to date. A stretch woven material wraps your foot for lightweight support and stability, while an external reinforcement in the heel secures the back of your foot.View Deal

Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 | was £134.95 | now £93.97

The most comfortable Metcon to date, the Nike Metcon Flyknit 3 delivers the flexible breathability of a Flyknit upper with an updated collar for comfort. Its drop-in midsole works in tandem with firm rubber in the heel to provide durability and stability for high-intensity intervals.View Deal

Nike Swift Men's Running Trousers | was £89.95 | now £62.47

The Nike Swift Men's Running Trousers are made from sweat-wicking stretch fabric to help keep you dry, comfortable and moving freely while you run.View Deal

Nike Fast Women's 7/8 Printed Running Tights | was £44.95 | now £30.97

Feel supported and look bold when you run in the Nike Fast 7/8 Tights. A wide, mid-rise waistband follows your curves for comfort, while stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric keeps you in stride.View Deal

Nike Sportswear Down-Fill Hoodie | was £119.95 | now £83.47

The Nike Sportswear Down Fill Men's Hooded Jacket features lightweight down insulation and durable ripstop fabric to provide comfort while in the elements. Zipped hand pockets and a hood with drawcord help keep you warm.View Deal

