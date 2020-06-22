THIS is the most delicious keto shake plus 3 top tips to make your own

Who said keto diet has to be boring? Sure, a keto diet plan has a few restrictions but by cleverly combining the available ingredients, you can create delicious keto shakes in no time. For the best results, you might want to blitz the ingredients in one of the best kitchen blenders or even a protein shake blender. We have the definitive list of the best Nutribullets too, in case you want to go with the branded option.

Keto shakes are not overly complicated to make and we can safely say we created one that could rival the best sugary milkshakes at McDonalds. It's filling, healthy and has the right balance or macrunutrients too. You won't need many ingredients either: you will only need five cheap ingredients to make this keto shake recipe work.

PLEASE NOTE: keto diet is restrictive diet and should be practised accordingly. Having a high fat shake like the one below without being on a keto diet plan could cause more harm than good. If you are ever in doubt, please consult a medical professional and/or nutritionist before you start keto diet.

Nutty Chocolate Keto Shake

150 ml water

50 ml of double cream

20 grams walnut

1 tbsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)

The Protein Works Zero Syrup (to taste)

This recipe is pretty straightforward: add all the ingredients to the blender and blend away for 20-30 seconds. If you want something cooler, add some crushed ice to the mix. You can make this a double choc shake by adding some dark chocolate, as long as the chocolate has a high cocoa percentage (85% and up).

As for macros, this keto shake is just under 400 calories and has 39 grams fat, 7 grams protein and 5 grams carbs. Feel free to mix thing up and switch out ingredients: instead of cocoa powder and walnut, you can add frozen strawberry and avocado for a more fruity flavour.

3 top tips for making your own keto shake

Track macros: keto diet is a low carbs, moderate protein and high fat diet. You can have loads of different food items in the shakes but try avoiding sugary fruits (banana, mango orange etc) and high carb elements – cashews are a regular offender here.

Water is the best solution: literally. Want something thicker? Cut the amount of water in the shake. Want something more filling? Add more water. You should drink plenty of water anyway to boost metabolism naturally.

Try adding veg to the mix: kale and spinach are excellent shake ingredients but you can also give cucumber, celery and even tomatoes a try.

