The very best iPad deals for March 2020

What's the best iPad? Each iPad Apple produces has a different hardware spec and set of capabilities, so finding the correct iPad for your intended usage is crucial when making a purchase. The best iPad is the iPad Pro 10.5. It offers a gorgeous screen, buckets of power, and some excellent high-tech features like HDR, too. However, if you don't require such a powerful tablet, then you will probably be just as well served by the new iPad.

The best iPad deals for March 2020

The best iPad Pro 10.5 deals





Apple announced the iPad Pro 10.5-inch alongside a new version of the iPad Pro 12.9 with the same core spec as this new size version.

Clearly Apple sees that saturating the 'pro' tablet market is the way to go. Naturally the new tabs have support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

The new iPads support HDR video, now a common feature in high-end mobile handsets like the LG G6 and tablets like the Samung Galaxy Tab S3. Again the display is TrueTone.

The best iPad Pro 12.9-inch deals

This is the iPad for you if you want something with the wow-factor, while the innards have recently been updated, too. It's the biggest iPad ever and it's not cheap but there are some good deals out there.

At 12.9-inches it's by far the biggest iPad Apple has ever made and it packs super powerful internal organs that turn it into a hyper productivity device.

The best new iPad deals

Apple has replaced the iPad Air 2 with a new iPad, referred to simply as 'new 9.7-inch iPad' or, 'new iPad', as we're sure it will be more commonly known! Apparently the new iPad features a 'brighter' retina display as well as the Apple A9 chip (plus the M9 co-processor) from the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

The best iPad Air 2 deals

Still the most popular iPad model out there and now cheaper than ever This is probably the iPad for you if you're looking for a 'normal' sized iPad with up-to-date specs, super slim design and a reasonable price tag. Since the iPad Pro 9.7 came out, the iPad Air 2 has been available at a cheaper price and so the time is right to pick one up.

The best iPad Air deals

The original thin-tastic iPad Air is now cheap and bargainous If you want an iPad Air 2 but don't quite want to spend that much money, you should definitely check out the original iPad Air. It's thinner, lighter and yet a lot more powerful than any iPad that came before it and because it's a couple of years old now it's available at a much cheaper price. Don't let that put you off though, this is still a highly competent and highly recommended iPad – deals below:

The best iPad mini 4 deals

The latest and greatest 7-inch iPad is a brilliant tablet If you're after a 7-inch iPad and you want the latest and greatest, the iPad mini 4 is the one for you. It's the best iPad mini yet and got full marks when we reviewed it late last year. The design is thinner than ever before, and thus it's much nicer to hold. The screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 is impressive given the more compact dimensions and the quality is very much welcome too - being able to use this fully in almost direct light again adds to the portability.

The best iPad mini 2 deals

The second iPad mini is now much cheaper but still brilliant The iPad mini 2 is definitely worth picking up if you want a great 7-inch tablet for as little money as possible. This is probably the best budget 7-inch tablet out there and still comes with super-sharp Retina display and plenty of powerful components.

