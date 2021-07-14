ASICS' new limited edition running shoes are a 'world's first' from a major sporting goods company

Get your Etherium ready, kids, as ASICS is about to launch a first-of-its-kind footwear release that will be available via digital auction. Yes, NFTs! I know, the subject of NFTs is getting tiresome already but at least the money from the auction will be reinvested into the digital art community, so this is not just a quick cash grab from ASICS' part. Ready to spend some of your digital currency on the extremely limited edition ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION?

There will be 189 pieces of digital assets to get hold of, these include Limited and Gold Edition ASICS footwear. The Limited Edition release feature twenty NFTs for each of the following products: GEL-QUANTUM 360, GEL-LYTE III, GEL-RESOLUTION 8, METARACER, METARISE, METASPEED Sky, METASPRINT, FLIP FLOPS and SANDALS. The Gold Edition feature one NFT for each of these products.

Apart from the hilarious FLIP FLOPS and SANDALS, most of the ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION was modelled after shoes you can actually buy in real life, such as the amazing ASICS Metaracer or the ASICS Metaspeed Sky, two of the best running shoes ASICS has released in the last 12 months. That said, if I were to bid on any of the ASICS NFTs, it would certainly be the Gold Edition flip flops because come on, that's the coolest item of the lot.

ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION: image gallery

ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION: how to participate

The auction will be held on OpenSea.io, starting at 12pm ET on Thursday 15 July and ending at 12pm ET on 19 July 2021. Bids may be placed across multiple NFTs as soon as the auction begins. In order to participate, you will need to create a MetaMask Wallet and an OpenSea Account. All bids will be made using the Ethereum cryptocurrency (Ether) and the auction will not accept credit cards.

For more information, visit nft.asics.com.

ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION: the deets

The 189-piece ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION consists of nine different ASICS digital footwear products featured in a Limited Edition release made up of 20 NFTs per shoe, and a Gold Edition release featuring each shoe in a metallic gold colorway with just one NFT per shoe.

Auction proceeds will be reinvested back into the digital arts community through ASICS’ new Digital Goods Artist-In-Residence Program, which will see the brand collaborate with both established and emerging digital artists to "design the next wave of NFTs."

In providing these artists with a platform to showcase their talent on a global stage, ASICS will invite them to "draw on their own sense of creativity and artistry to create digital products that bring to life ASICS’ ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy in the digital space", as ASICS explains.

Proud owners of the All ASICS SUNRISE RED NFT COLLECTION will receive digital 3D models and textures of their NFT shoes to use in animation projects and other applications. All owners of the Gold Edition shoes and the #1 of 20 from the Limited Edition release will also be gifted a future NFT from designers selected for the Artist-in-Residence program.