3 mistakes everyone makes with PS5

The PS5 console has now been out for 18 months and with one of the best PS5 SSDs slotted into its storage expansion bay it is a superb next-gen console.

There's a really impressive selection of PS5 games to play, and the new PlayStation Plus looks like a must-buy for PlayStation gamers.

However, there are three common mistakes that many gamers make with their PlayStation 5 that can impact its performance, so make sure you're not making them.

1. Positioning the PS5 for suboptimal cooling

Honestly, this is the biggest issue we've seen from a lot of PS5 setups. Now, look, we get it, the PS5 is really big and that makes fitting it in a setup can be tricky. But what gamers absolutely must not do is cram this console into a small space, and specifically not so that its back and top-mounted cooling vents are blocked or enclosed.

Be very careful about placing the PS5 within a TV cabinet, too. Yes, not every gamer likes the PS5's aesthetic (even though we think it rocks!) and hiding it away within a TV cabinet with doors closed must sound tempting to these people. But placing it in an enclosed space is going to cause serious issues with heat dissipation, which in turn could lead to slower performance and, in the worst case scenario, a burnt-out and bricked console.

PS5 is a console that cools most effectively in a vertical orientation and in an open environment in our opinion, so safeguard your system by keeping it out and unobstructed.

2. Downloading two versions of the same game

We're still just about in that cross-over period where cross-gen games are being released on both PS5 and PS4. And on PS5 that means that right now you could have multiple versions of the same game installed on your system. This is because, as gamers have reported, if you install certain games in specific ways then you can lead to two versions of the game being installed on your console or, worse, the wrong version.

Gamers have reported two versions of games such as Spider-Man Miles Morales, Destiny 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Ghost of Tsushima and more installed automatically on their PS5. This has led to gamers actually playing the wrong version on their next-gen console or not realising unplayed last-gen games were secretly squatting on their console's SSD and taking up room.

As such, make sure your PS5 is free of these dupe games and that you're not wasting valuable storage space.

3. Leaving auto capture on and not deleting videos

You'd not believe how many gamers this has caught out, and is something that gamers playing on PS5 without storage expansion should be very wary of. That's because your PS5 console is setup to automatically capture video evidence when you successfully attain an in-game trophy, which as you can probably guess, can lead to quite a lot of videos being automatically saved.

In-game trophies in some games come like water from tap, too. How many times have you seen a trophy get awarded for just completing character creation? Exactly.

And, the thing is, all those videos take up room. So, if you don't care about the videos and don't want to watch them, then they're effectively parasites sucking the storage out of your PS5 and giving nothing back.

You can turn this auto capture feature off in the PS5's Captures and Broadcasts setting menu.