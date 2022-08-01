Galaxy Unpacked 2022: how to watch Samsung's folding phones live launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, with the livestream event scheduled for 10th August 2022. We've already covered the When Is The Next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event? in greater detail, digging into Unpacked's recent history and which folding phones and other devices are likely to show face for the second Unpacked reveal event of the year.

But you're here to find out the specific times and to latch your eyeballs onto the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 live video, aren't you? Right now, Samsung hasn't dropped the official stream for the event – all we've got is the teaser video (opens in new tab), embedded below, to entertain you in the run-up to the event. But we'll update this article and that video as and when the official YouTube source is revealed.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022?

The second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 takes place on Wednesday 10th August at 14:00 BST for UK audiences. That's 15:00 CEST for those in Europe. Our American readers, meanwhile, can tune in at 09:00 EDT / 06:00 PDT.

We suspect the show will go on for around an hour all-in, and it's likely part of the presentation will be hosted by Samsung's boss of mobile, Roh Tae-moon. That'll be ample time to give the ins and outs of the Korean company's new folding phones, expected to be the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, alongside a new Galaxy Watch 5 series and potentially new Galaxy Buds too.

If you've been pondering buying a foldable or flippable phone, however, then you might want to keep a sharp eye on the 2021 models' pricing, just in case it drops to more favourable levels following the appearance of the latest devices. What the differences will be, we'll just have to wait and see until Unpacked goes live...