Best iPad keyboard 2014: Cases and covers with keyboards for iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini Retina

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover

As the name suggests, this is a rather slim cover designed to match the style of the iPad. The magnetised clips ensure both parts are firmly attached, and the addition of instant-on tech means everything is ready to go when you open the lid. If you want to add that personal touch, Logitech gives you the option to have the case engraved. It's available in iPad matching white and black along with a particularly vivid shade of red.

Price: £89.99 | Logitech