How to watch the PE with Joe Wicks: Joe is back! Here is how to watch the new Body Coach workouts on Youtube

Try not to get too excited, but PE with Joe is back! Everyone's favourite Body Coach just announced on Instagram that he will return with more workouts this November to entertain both kids and adults alike. We don't think anyone is really looking forward 'Lockdown 2.0' but at least we'll have Joe Wicks to help us keep calm and carry on.

• Watch all previous episodes of 'P.E. with Joe' on Youtube for free

The first episode of the new 'PE with Joe' will air on Monday 9 November at 6AM GMT, but unlike the previous iteration of the show, it won't be live and it will only last 15 minutes at the time. As Joe puts it, these "energy and mood boosting workouts" will hopefully "help you stay fit and find some positivity, energy and help with your mental health."

How to watch PE with Joe: Joe Wicks will have three 15-minute sessions per week on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6am. All previous episodes can be re-watched on Youtube for free. We are not sure if Joe will keep his good habits and donate the money he's received from the ads to the NHS. He already collected more than half a million pounds with the first set of live workouts.

The latest PE with Joe workout

'P.E. with Joe' used to be one of the things that kept us from going mad indoors during the initial lockdown and if you want to watch the latest episode of the popular kids workout, you can do it here, we'll link the video just above every morning it's on. Hopefully, we'll see even more 'Fancy dress Friday with Joe' going forward and a it is a good indication that just recently, Joe had a live 'Halloween Special' workout session that involved the whole Wicks household: cuteness overload!

Just how popular is 'P.E. with Joe'? Everyone's favourite Joe has received a certificate from the Guinness World Record for being the most streamed live fitness workout EVER: on March 24, 955,158 people were following the live broadcast from around the world. Pretty impressive if you ask us.

Top 5 episodes of PE with Joe

There have been a LOT of great episodes of PE with Joe over the last couple of months. We could've just included all the Fancy Dress Friday or PE with Rosie episodes, they were all great on their own terms. Here are our top 5 picks of best EVER PE with Joe episodes.

#5 – Friday 17th March (Scooby Doo, where are you?)

We loved Joe's choice of fancy dress in this episode and so did the rest of the audience: the video has over 1.2 million views so far.

#4 – Saturday 9th May (family workout)

We all love a good garden workout nowadays, especially in this weather. This weekend episode was a one off and honestly, we hoped Joe would give himself a bit of break over the weekend, especially after his hand surgery. Glad he did this episode, though.

#3 – Friday 4th April (enter Spiderman)

Probably the best fancy dress episode to date and we love how the thumbnail is just a 'shopped image of Joe's head over Tom Hollands' body. the actual costume was more of a cheap variety, making the video all the more hilarious.

#2 – Monday 23rd March (the first episode)

Still the most watched episode of PE with Joe episode ever: with the first live workout, the Body Coach was in the right place at the right time. This video alone has been watched over 6.8 million times so far.

#1 – Monday 4th May (PE with Rosie)

Dubbed the "hottest substitute teacher ever", Rosie helped Joe out for a few days after his hand surgery and fans went bonkers over how physically fit Rosie was. Her presence also rejuvenated the series and gave it a boost it needed.