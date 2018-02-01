The best running hats 2020: the best visors, caps and beanies for running

For most people, it’s dark by the time they finish work in the winter. Add to the equation the fact that it’s ridiculously cold outside and there’s no wonder so many of us end up putting on a couple of pounds (or four) between October and March.

When you finally think about getting back into that fitness regime during the spring and summer, there’s the alternative problem of sweaty foreheads or the sun blinding your eyes. Thankfully, running hats and visors can solve all of these issues.

So why should you invest in a running hat? Apparently, we lose about 10% of our body heat through our heads. While that may not seem like a lot, it’s a fair chunk of unnecessary heat output that could be keeping you warm in the winter when you’re ploughing through the miles.

When you’re looking for a winter running hat, make sure it offers you the amount of protection you’re after; running caps are great in the summer but in the winter you'll likely want a hat that covers your ears as well as your head. The best running hats will have enough stretch for larger heads to get full coverage as well as fitting snugly on smaller heads.

If you’re a fan of listening to music while you’re running or fancy an in-built headlight to help you on your way, a hat with some additional gadgetry won’t go amiss. Some of the additional features can be often be gimmicks, but there are a few picks in our list that work well in providing in-built headphones and headlights if these are must-haves for you.

In the summer, it’s all about the breathability; that means wearing running caps or visors with wicking qualities to draw moisture away from your head and keep you cool.

Many summer running caps have in-built ventilation shafts to prevent your head from getting too hot and sweaty underneath, so keep an eye out for those features if your looking for the most effective spring/summer running hat.

Whatever you require from your hat, let us guide you our picks of the best running hats, caps and visors.

1. Gore Mythos Neon Beanie Keep your head warm and yourself visible Specifications Best for: Keeping visible Season for use: Autumn/winter UV protection: Yes Material: 85% polyester, 15% elastane Reasons to buy + Neon fabric + Good moisture management Reasons to avoid - Practicality over style

Thanks to the polyester and elastane fabric combination, this hat sits snug and warm against your head, blocking out any cold draft and comfortable encasing your ears.

Even better is the fabric is neon, which, combined with the reflective strips, keeps you completely visible to passing traffic if your running route incorporates several busy roads. Gore Mythos also designed the hat with moisture management in mind – great for catching the sweat before it drips down your forehead.





2. Salomon RS Beanie A smart beanie designed for winter running Specifications Best for: Wind protection Season for use: Autumn/winter UV protection: Yes Material: 100% polyester Reasons to buy + Looks the part + Slots for sunglasses Reasons to avoid - Limited reflective features

If you’re looking for a running hat that has been optimised for running in the harshest of winter weather, look no further than this beanie from Salomon. With a windproof front to keep your forehead warm and an integrated sweatband, you’ll be prepared to battle the onslaught of winter weather.

The soft shell 3L knit face and back provides additional wind and water resistance, while additions such as the sunglasses slots and reflective branding ensure you’re primed for sunny weather or dark conditions.

3. Qshell Unisex Adult Bluetooth Beanie Hat A hat that doubles up as a pair of headphones Specifications Best for: Listening to music Season for use: Autumn/winter UV protection: No Material: 100% soft acrylic Reasons to buy + Double knitted for extra warmth + Wireless headphones incorporated Reasons to avoid - Remove electronics before washing

If you’re tossing the coin between purchasing a pair of headphones or a new running hat - good news! This one does both. Made from 100% supersoft acrylic, it’s sure to keep your head snug while you go for a brisk jog after work.

Add to the mix a pair of inbuilt headphones that have 6 hours of playtime and decent sound quality (according to reviewers), and you’ll be well motivated to get out of the house. The headphones are compatible with all operating systems but bear in mind a 2.5 hour charge time if they're running a low on juice.

4. Enjoydeal 4LED Knit Hat Rechargeable Combining a hat with a headtorch Specifications Best for: Night running Season for use: Autumn/winter UV protection: No Material: Acrylic Reasons to buy + Bright LED light + Warm Reasons to avoid - Remember to recharge it

Getting ready to go for a run in the dark can be a pain, especially when you’re faffing around trying to fix your headtorch to your head. With 4 LED lights at the front of the hat, you can say goodbye to the head torch and get out the door.

Reviewers seem pleased by the brightness of the LED lights and also commend its warmth, which is due to the acrylic fabric. Available in black, grey and red, you can pick a style that matches your running wear. This uni-sex hat also aims to stretch to meet the size of your head.

5. Decentron Unisex Quick Drying Mesh Cap A lightweight and breathable hat for summer runs Specifications Best for: Air circulation Season for use: Spring/Summer UV protection: No Material: Polyester Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Not particularly stylish

If you’re looking for a hat that will keep your head cool, this one has plenty of air vents. Decentron claim that it’s lightweight and breathable and the reviewers certainly agree that’s the case.

Other perks to mention is the fact that it’s quick dry and it has an inbuilt cotton sweatband, great if you get a bit sweaty while covering the miles. The hat does comes up a little small, so ideal for more petite heads. Plus, if you’re looking for a hat that will match your running gear, there’s a wide range of colours to consider.

6. 2XU Run Visor A cool coloured visor to help keep the sweat off your forehead Specifications Best for: Summer runs Season for use: Spring/Summer UV protection: Yes Material: 100% Nylon Reasons to buy + Absorbs sweat from forehead + Provides UV protection to the face Reasons to avoid - Sizing comes up quite large

Sweat dripping into your eyes is annoying, so this 100% nylon visor that ‘wicks sweat away’ will help to keep your forehead dry. Unisex and available in a range of colours, you can choose one that calls to your personal style or matches your existing running outfit.

Users love the fact that it stays in place whilst running while the only issue with it being one size fits all is it comes up a little large on the visor front.

7. GoFriend Multi-Purpose Balaclava Mask A versatile balaclava for shielding the head, neck and face Specifications Best for: Full head protection Season for use: Autumn/winter UV protection: Yes Material: 100% polyester Reasons to buy + Full face and neck protection + Wear it opened or closed Reasons to avoid - Not a fashion item

If your skin feels the effects of a harsh winter wind, this balaclava could be the solution. The item comes in two parts; a balaclava and a half face mask, which can be worn in various ways to protect your face, neck and head.

Made from breathable polyester, your skin shouldn’t become too clammy, while it’s properties also make it great mountain wear for sticking under a ski helmet.

Reviewers commend the overall quality of the product, which means it could become a trusty part of your winter wardrobe for many years to come.