Best camera for kids 2020: 9 easy to use and durable cameras for children

Children, especially the really young ones, remain as one of the only sectors in the market to not have a smartphone which they use for taking pictures, so it makes sense to get them one of the best cameras for kids.

Giving a camera to a young child can be a fantastic way to unleash their creativity, as well as getting an alternative viewpoint on your family trips, holidays and memories.

There’s a number of cameras on the market which are specifically targeted towards children, but there are also a number of cameras which are aimed at everybody but make a lot of sense for a younger crowd.

It’s quite likely that, for most, budget is going to be your primary concern here – so we’ve chosen a range of models which hopefully won’t break the bank. Then there’s also durability - after all, most children are clumsier than most, so you want to be sure that a camera can hack the trials and tribulations of having a miniature tyrant as its owner.

If your kids are a little bit older, they might be starting to think a little more seriously about photography. As such, we’ve included an option for a fantastic first DSLR – set your children free and watch them turn into the next David Bailey, with any luck.

What is the best kids camera?

Choosing the “best” kids camera is quite a difficult task, since there’s quite a high number of variables. For example, if you have a very young child, picking something like the VTech Kidizoom 5.0 makes a lot of sense, but if you’ve got a teenager in your charge, the likes of the Instax Mini 70 is more likely to appeal.

That said, for all round family versatility, we’d have to pick the Nikon Coolpix W100. With its bright colours and easy-to-use handling, it’s great for children, but it’s also something you might want to grab for days out to the beach, zoo and beyond, too. It’ll withstand a few knocks and scrapes with ease and could just ignite the snapper bug in your children, too.

How to choose the best kids camera for you

Probably the most important thing you can consider is how much your child is going to use a camera. If it’s just a passing fad, or something that you think will only be brought out for holidays and the like, it makes sense to go for one of the cheaper models.

However, if you think they’re likely to take this a little bit more seriously, investing in something which will last them longer probably makes more financial sense in the long run.

It’s also worth thinking about the kinds of activities your kids are going to want to photograph. The tough / rugged cameras will see them right at the beach or at the swimming pool, but don’t be put off by the others if your kids are a little less rough and tumble.

Here’s our list of the best options to consider for your pint-sized paparazzo today…

The best cameras for kids you can buy today

1. Nikon Coolpix W100 A great family camera ideal for trips to the beach and beyond Specifications Weight: 177g Waterproof: 10 metres Video: Full HD Battery Life: 220 shots Sensor: 13.2 MP 1/3.1-inch Reasons to buy + Affordable + Waterproof + Shockproof + Simple operation Reasons to avoid - Image quality not great - Low quality screen - Small sensor Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available in 4 vibrant kid-friendly colours, the W100 is the ideal family camera. It is simple to operate, with large chunky buttons and a range of easy-to-use beginner-friendly options. It also uses icons, rather than words, for many of the settings, which is another bonus for young children. It’s waterproof and shockproof, making it well placed for a trip to the park, or a bit of rough play in the playground. You likely won’t end up with masterpieces from the W100, but with its affordable price and tough credentials, it’s a great little starter to pique your kid’s interest.

2. Fujifilm Finepix XP130 Another budget-friendly tough point-and-shoot Specifications Weight: 207g (including battery and memory card) Waterproof: 20 metres Video: Full HD Battery Life: 240 shots Sensor: 16.4MP 1/2.3-inch Reasons to buy + Good price + 5x optical zoom + 3-inch screen Reasons to avoid - Limited image quality - No 4K video Today's Best Deals AU $211.83 View at Amazon

Probably the biggest selling point of the XP130 is its low price point. Available for under £150, there are much better rugged cameras available on the market - but if you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful for children, it’s well worth a punt. While the Nikon W100 would be well suited to the under 5s, the XP130 probably suits the age range 5-10, with its slightly more complex operation. It’s got a 5x optical zoom and is waterproof, shockproof and all the usual tough credentials that we’ve come to expect from models such as this. Image quality can best be described as average, but it does well in bright light - so it should be perfect for holidays and sunny day trips. The bonus is that your kid can drop it, dunk it in the swimming pool and get sand all over it and it should still survive.

3. Instax Mini 70 Kids will love the instant print nature of this fun point and shoot Specifications Weight: 281g (without battery or film pack) Waterproof: No Video: No Battery Life: 300 shots Sensor: N/A Reasons to buy + Selfie mode + Fun to use + Cheap initial outlay Reasons to avoid - Film costs can soon mount - No digital preview Today's Best Deals AU $120 View at Amazon

A sweet camera that introduces kids to the notion of analogue photography, the Instax Mini 70 gives your child something tangible to hold in their hands with each shot - probably something that seems extremely novel for anybody under, well, about 30. The camera itself is cheap, but be prepared to shell out for film (Instax Mini) if your kid gets snap happy. One of the most fun aspects of the Instax Mini 70 is the “selfie” mode, which we’ve heard are quite popular with the younger generation. If you have a slightly bigger initial budget, it’s worth looking at cameras like the SQ10 which combine analogue with digital, giving you the scope to only print out the best shots.

4. VTech Kidizoom Duo 5.0 Cheap, cheerful and well suited to very young children Specifications Weight: 522g Waterproof: No Video: 320x240 Battery Life: Not listed Sensor: 5MP Reasons to buy + Super cheap + Two lenses + Easy operation Reasons to avoid - Low resolution sensor - No tough credentials Today's Best Deals AU $69 View at Kogan.com

Coming in at under £40, it goes without saying that it’s unlikely that the Kidizoom Duo 5.0 camera is going to produce any stunning masterpieces, but in terms of getting kids interesting in photography, it does a fantastic job. It’s got two lenses for switching between taking normal shots and taking selfies - and there’s also a range of other fun features including a voice recorder, a photo shaker, games and a photo editor. It even includes a viewfinder for composing through to make your little one feel like a “real” photographer, too. In terms of toughness, it’s not officially rated, but the rubberised grips should mean it can withstand a small bump or two.

5. Nikon D3500 A camera which makes sense as a first DSLR for slightly older children Specifications Weight: 415g (with battery and memory card) Waterproof: No Video: 1080p Battery Life: 1550 shots Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C Reasons to buy + Great price + Great battery life + Guide mode for beginners Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen - No Wi-Fi - No 4K video Today's Best Deals AU $529.68 View at Ebay

For slightly older children, the Nikon D3500 makes for a great choice for a very first DSLR, and you can pick it up for under £400 including a standard kit-lens. The D3500 features a Guide Mode which is fantastic for understanding exactly how all the different functions work - making it the perfect learning tool for your child. With the option to add different lenses should your kids get really into it, the D3500 is a flexible option which can be used right out of the box to get impressive shots. On the downside, it doesn’t have a touchscreen - something which might seem like an alien concept to children in 2019, while there’s also an absence of Wi-Fi (Bluetooth is included though).

6. GoPro Hero7 White The perfect first time action camera, available at a great price Specifications Weight: 92.4g Waterproof: 10 metres Video: 1080p Battery Life: Up to 146mins Sensor: 10MP Reasons to buy + Cheap + Small size + Tough credentials Reasons to avoid - No 4K - Basic controls Today's Best Deals AU $733.92 View at Amazon

GoPro’s entry-level camera is a cheap and cheerful option for kids, giving you a rugged and waterproof action camera for under £180. Kids will likely be at home with the touchscreen operation, with its simplified settings making it easy to capture quick videos and photos without much effort. It shoots Full HD, rather than 4K, but otherwise for the price it’s actually extremely well featured - making it something the whole family might want to borrow (if they can get near it). Kids will also likely love the ability to control the camera by voice, telling it to take a photo or record a video while they’re out and about. All in all, it’s the ideal first time little camera to fit neatly into your kid’s life (and their pocket).

(Image credit: John Lewis)

7. Kurio Snap Digital Camera A camera/toy hybrid for littl’uns Specifications Weight: 231g Waterproof: No Video: Yes Battery Life: Unknown Sensor: 3MP Reasons to buy + Allows editing on the device + Designed to be entertaining Reasons to avoid - More of a toy Today's Best Deals AU $81.71 View at Amazon

If it’s your little one’s first foray into photography, you may want to break them in gently. The Kurio Snap Digital Camera is just as much of a toy as a camera, allowing kids to take photos and videos, decorate them with more than 100 digital stickers and frame on the device. They can even draw on their photos and create flipbooks and slideshows, which will probably keep them busy for hours.

Little artists can share their creations, play games and listen to music on the gadget, which has a re-chargeable battery and is suitable for kids over the age of 4. It’s not an option for those who have expressed a serious interest in taking photos, but more of a toy for those who just like to express themselves in every way possible. At £79 it’s not a cheap toy, but it does tick a lot of entertainment boxes

(Image credit: John Lewis)

8. Panasonic Lumix DMC-FT30 Waterproof Camera A complete holiday package Specifications Weight: 0.14kg Waterproof: Yes Video: 720p Battery Life: 250 pictures Sensor: 16.1MP Reasons to buy + Good resolution + Waterproof and tough + Good value Today's Best Deals AU $180 View at Amazon

The Lumix DMC-FT30 is built for active lifestyles, making it perfect for kids! The 16.1 megapixels camera offers better resolution than many built for mini-mes and has 4x optical zoom and 8x intelligent zoom. There’s a Creative panorama function, allowing shots to be stitched together, plus various filter effects for teens who are used to tinkering with their pictures as they take them. One of the camera’s big plus points is its MEGA O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) to help little hands take less blurry shots and there’s the ability to record videos in high definition, which is ideal for capturing singalongs at birthday parties. Built to last, the rugged-looking camera is capable of surviving 8m under water, while its also dustproof, shockproof up to 1.5 metres and freezeproof down to -10 °C, meaning it might just survive everything a toddler has to throw at it.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

9. Sunnylife Underwater Malibu Camera A film camera for cool teens Specifications Weight: Unknown Waterproof: Yes Video: No Battery Life: Unknown Sensor: Full-frame Reasons to buy + Incredibly affordable + Retro appeal Reasons to avoid - Mixed results! Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You might remember the anticipation of getting holiday snaps back as a kid or as a teenager, before the age of smartphones and digital cameras. The good news is, a new generation are embracing the excitement of film and Sunnylife’s Underwater Malibu Camera will delight your trendy teen and give you change for £20. The basic case is as plastic as it comes, but is designed to be used underwater, making it perfect for holidays. It has a focus-free, f/90 28mm lens, meaning your photos probably won’t be great, but it will be easy to capture atmospheric moments fuss-free. However, it’s the camera’s retro design, including a thumb wheel film advance and the fact it takes 35mm film that gives it its appeal, allowing teens to shoot film super cheaply and have the fun of getting unexpected results back from the chemist’s. Best of all, film is cheap and the camera itself costs £16.

