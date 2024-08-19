You only need 20 minutes and this 8-move Pilates workout to build strength in your core, legs and glutes

To build strength, most people assume you have to heave heavy weights, like a pair of dumbbells or using barbells, but this isn’t true. If you’re looking for a more gentle approach to strength training, using nothing more than your body weight, then Pilates is a fantastic option, and this 8-move beginner workout is just what you need to help you get started.
According to Puregym: “Some of the benefits of Pilates include increasing the range of motion in your joints, building stronger more resilient muscles, improving flexibility and mobility, and easing the effects of Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS).” It's also renowned for its core strengthening benefits too, which can not only help us more efficiently but reduce the likelihood of injury and improve our athletic performance.
For this workout, work your way through the eight exercises below, performing each movement for 8 reps (on both sides where applicable), and resting for 30 seconds. Once you’ve completed one round, rest for a minute, then repeat the workout two, or three more times, and then that’s your session done! Overtime, once you become comfortable with the exercises, you can always incorporate some light ankle weights, or hand weights, to increase the intensity. Here are your exercises:
- Bird dog crunch
- Donkey kicks
- Leg lift and lower
- Toe taps
- Knee to elbow crunches
- Glute bridge toe taps
- Wide glute bridge
We know how popular Pilates is right now, which is why we’ve got plenty more of them here on T3, like this three-move beginner core workout, or this three-move glute workout. Alternatively, if it's another full-body workout you're after then this one will improve your posture and strengthen your entire body.
