This four-move bodyweight workout increases lower back strength and longevity

These days our body is more susceptible to aches and pains as most of us spend eight hours plus sat hunched over a desk. But, as we age, things can become worse as we start to lose muscle mass and bone density, making us more prone to injury and making it difficult to perform daily activities. If you want to keep your back strong, pain-free and fully functioning so you can continue living a fulfilling life, then this simple four-move bodyweight routine from personal training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT , can help.

The exercises in this routine predominantly focus on strengthening your deep core muscles, as a weak core can contribute to lower back pain. According to the Premier Spine Institute: “Strong core muscles maintain your balance, help you avoid awkward movement, and prevent unwanted strains or sprains. They also allow your body to transfer force and stress through your muscles rather than your spine, which significantly reduces your risk for back pain.” A strong core is therefore vital for a healthy back, and this routine intends to strengthen it.



These four exercises will take you no longer than 10 minutes so you can easily include them in your warm-ups or do them on those days when you’ve been sitting down a little too long. “Combine these with regular strength training twice a week, and you’ve got a recipe for a back that feels better in your 50s than many inactive 20-somethings who sit at a desk all day,” Coach Milad writes on his post. Perform three sets of 10-12 reps for each movement, then you’re done! Here’s the workout:

Tight, achy hips are another thing we can experience from being too sedentary and (sadly) as we age. If that’s something you experience, then give this 10-minute mobility workout a go. If your posture is also pretty terrible then you can definitely expect a sore lower back! As well as getting a good office chair , try these three movements from a stretchologist to reverse the effects of poor sitting.