This 10-minute kettlebell workout strengthens your entire body and core with three simple exercises

Not all of us can train for an hour four days a week and that’s ok, life gets in the way sometimes! Consistency is key when it comes to working out, and doing a little bit of something is better than nothing. If you’ve got 10 minutes spare and access to a kettlebell, (or dumbbell), then you have everything for this full-body workout, that’ll strengthen your upper body, lower body and light up your core too.

‘Micro workouts’ or ‘exercise snacks’, AKA short workouts that you can do in 10 minutes or less, have become increasingly popular, as they allow us to fit exercise in around our busy schedules. But are they actually beneficial? While any exercise is better than no exercise at all, a study published in Medicine and Sport Science, found that exercise snacks, that lasted no more than 10 minutes a day, can lead to improvements in cardiovascular fitness, metabolic capacity, and muscular function. In short, they are beneficial.

This workout from Peloton trainer, Joslyn Thompson Rule, will take you no longer than 10 minutes, if that. She advises completing three rounds in total with a minute's rest between each round. If you do have more time on your hands, she suggests doing these before or after a low/medium intensity strength or cardio session. If this is all you can squeeze into your schedule, then try doing this three to four times a week. Here are your exercises:

Offset deadlift – 6-8 reps each side

Offset front rack squat – 6-8 reps each side

Half kneeling single arm overhead press – 8-10 reps each side

If your weight is too light for this workout you can either increase the reps or slow down the exercise (lowering for three seconds, holding for 1). Progressive overload is key for building strength. Just think, if it's not challenging you, it won't change you. Want more short, speedy workouts? Give Arnold Schwarzenegger's 10-minute AMRAP workout a go (we promise it's not as bad as it sounds), or if you're looking for something a little lower impact, this 10-minute bodyweight Pilates workout.