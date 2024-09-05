A personal trainer says ditch the sit-ups and do these three bodyweight exercises instead for a stronger core

There’s nothing wrong with doing sit-ups if you’re looking to just work your ab muscles and you're on a mission for a rippling six-pack (although your diet is going to have to be on point too). However, if it’s a stronger core that you want to develop, a personal trainer says they’re not the exercise to do.

“A really common misconception is that the more visible the abs are the stronger the core is,” says Personal Trainer, James Stirling. He continues: “A strong core actually refers to the deep muscles that are at least one layer below the surface muscles. The core area is actually called the lumbo-pelvic-hip complex and it actually stabilises the upper and lower body.”

This three-move workout not only hits your deep core muscles, but your ab muscles too, so you'll be getting the best of both worlds. As we mentioned earlier, you won’t need any home gym equipment, however, if you’re finding using your bodyweight a little too easy, you can add some extra resistance. This could be with either a dumbbell, kettlebell or, if you’re at home and have neither of these, a heavy water bottle is fine. Complete each exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20-30 between each exercise and do three rounds in total. Here’s your exercises:

Dumbbell/ or waterbottle drags

Heel taps

Side plank

Another great type of core workout, especially if you struggle with floor-based exercises, are standing workouts. This three-move one will only take you 15 minutes and all you’ll need is a single weight or water bottle. Alternatively, if you’re after another workout that just uses your bodyweight, give this five-move workout a go (FYI no crunches included).