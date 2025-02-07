20 minutes, two home weights and this HYROX-inspired workout for full-body power
Ready to experience the perfect fusion of strength, endurance, and agility?
Looking for a quick yet intense workout that blends strength, cardio, and functional moves? This 20-minute HYROX-inspired home routine might be just what you need. It's certainly what I needed to help me get out of the slump I found myself in after a long day at the office desk.
With its structured intervals and brief rest periods, this workout is designed to maximise efficiency and keep you moving throughout the session. You'll only need a pair of dumbbells, kettlebells or any other weights you feel comfortable holding and swinging around. Even though this routine can be done in a small space, make sure there is enough room around you for every movement.
How to do this workout
The workout is broken down into eight rounds with 30-second work intervals for each exercise (two minutes in total) and a quick 30-second rest between rounds. In the early rounds, you’ll start by alternating between Skier Swings and Mountain Climbers – an excellent combination for boosting your heart rate and engaging your core.
As you progress, the exercises shift to include Beast Rows and Burpees, moving you into a more challenging strength and conditioning phase that targets your back, chest, and legs simultaneously.
The second half of the session ramps up the intensity even further. Rounds 5 and 6 incorporate Suitcase Deadlifts paired with Lunges to hit your lower body and grip strength, while the final rounds mix Farmers Walk To Deadlift with Thrusters, a dynamic pairing that works your entire body and keeps the momentum high.
Tips and more workouts
What I like about this workout is that it's perfectly tailored for small spaces. Sure, you'll be doing swings and lunges, but as long as you have around one square metre of space cleared around you, that should do it.
I recommend wearing workout shoes for better grip. On this occasion, I opted for my trusty Nike Metcon 9, but any other metcon/HYROX/CrossFit-friendly pair would do. Don't wear running shoes, though. They won't be stable enough for the swings.
If you liked this one, make sure you check out this 30-minute dumbbell workout or this full-body beginner workout to build functional full-body muscle. Enjoy!
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
