Team GB has already won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the best-looking merchandise

Today is the first day of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Millions of eyes will be glued to the screen to watch the opening ceremony, which promises to be an absolute spectacle this year.
If you are inspired by the performances of the best athletes in the world competing against each other, there is a way to channel that energy: buy some merchandise from the official Olympics shop.
The award for the best merch category goes to Team GB this year – no question about it. Most of the country’s casual attire options are absolute fire, from floral shorts to bomber jackets and polo shorts.
Below, we collected three of our favourite apparel options from the shop. However, there are many more where this came from!
TEAM GB Ben Sherman Bomber Jacket: $238/ £185/ AU$363
The Team GB Ben Sherman Bomber Jacket is a limited edition item for the Paris 2024 Olympics. It features embroidered designs of British flowers on the back and chest, elastic cuffs and hem, side pockets, and an internal patch pocket. The jacket is officially licensed and showcases specially developed Olympic woven labels.
TEAM GB Ben Sherman Union Flag Polo: $123/ £96/ AU$188
The Team GB Ben Sherman Union Flag Polo is a stylish and versatile piece featuring an all-over Union Flag print and official Olympic branding. Made in India, it includes a woven label, embroidered branding, and short sleeves. This officially licensed polo is perfect for showing support for Team GB – and just looks great, in general.
Chemise florale TEAM GB Ben Sherman: $117/ £90/ AU$178
We saved the best for last! The Team GB Ben Sherman Floral is an ultra-stylish, officially licensed piece ideal for fans. It features an all-over floral print, button closure, long sleeves, and a relaxed fit. Perfect for showing Olympic pride casually or at the games!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.