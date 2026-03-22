This motorsport brand is bringing space tech to your daily runs

Walero is stepping out of its comfort zone and into everyday performance gear with the launch of its new Walero Active collection, and it’s bringing some serious technical pedigree along for the ride.

The British brand built its reputation designing FIA-approved base layers for professional racing drivers, and now, the same approach is being reworked for runners, gym-goers and anyone spending long days on the move.

Walero’s technology is built around Outlast, a NASA-derived material that uses phase change materials (PCMs) to regulate temperature at the source.

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Instead of reacting to sweat like traditional wicking fabrics, it works proactively through micro-encapsulated “Thermocules” embedded in the fibres, which absorb, store and release heat as your body temperature changes.

From race suits to running gear

It might not be obvious at first, but the motorsport background plays a bigger role here than the space-tech headline might suggest.

Racing drivers operate in brutally hot, enclosed environments where even small temperature changes can impact focus and endurance.

(Image credit: Walero)

Walero’s original base layers were designed to reduce heat stress over long stints behind the wheel, and that same thinking carries over into the Active range.

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The result is clothing that doesn’t just react to sweat after the fact but aims to prevent overheating in the first place.

For runners and outdoor athletes, especially in the UK’s unpredictable conditions, that kind of adaptability could be more useful than traditional single-purpose fabrics.

“Smart” fabric without the tech overload

The garments feature seamless construction, four-way stretch and Polygiene StayFresh treatment to reduce odour build-up, with the added benefit of needing fewer washes over time.

That ties into a broader sustainability push seen in the outerwear industry, championed by brands like Patagonia, with longer-lasting wear and lower environmental impact baked into the design.

The four-piece launch includes long-sleeve tops and leggings for men and women, with names inspired by mountains including Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Helvellyn.

Walero Active is available now at Walero, with prices starting at £145 (~$145 / €168 / AU$274) for tops and rising to £195 (~$261 / €226 / AU$369) for the half-zip layer.