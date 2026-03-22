This motorsport brand is bringing space tech to your daily runs
FIA-approved base layers meet NASA-derived fabric in a new wave of adaptive activewear
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Walero is stepping out of its comfort zone and into everyday performance gear with the launch of its new Walero Active collection, and it’s bringing some serious technical pedigree along for the ride.
The British brand built its reputation designing FIA-approved base layers for professional racing drivers, and now, the same approach is being reworked for runners, gym-goers and anyone spending long days on the move.
Walero’s technology is built around Outlast, a NASA-derived material that uses phase change materials (PCMs) to regulate temperature at the source.Article continues below
Instead of reacting to sweat like traditional wicking fabrics, it works proactively through micro-encapsulated “Thermocules” embedded in the fibres, which absorb, store and release heat as your body temperature changes.
From race suits to running gear
It might not be obvious at first, but the motorsport background plays a bigger role here than the space-tech headline might suggest.
Racing drivers operate in brutally hot, enclosed environments where even small temperature changes can impact focus and endurance.
Walero’s original base layers were designed to reduce heat stress over long stints behind the wheel, and that same thinking carries over into the Active range.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The result is clothing that doesn’t just react to sweat after the fact but aims to prevent overheating in the first place.
For runners and outdoor athletes, especially in the UK’s unpredictable conditions, that kind of adaptability could be more useful than traditional single-purpose fabrics.
“Smart” fabric without the tech overload
The garments feature seamless construction, four-way stretch and Polygiene StayFresh treatment to reduce odour build-up, with the added benefit of needing fewer washes over time.
That ties into a broader sustainability push seen in the outerwear industry, championed by brands like Patagonia, with longer-lasting wear and lower environmental impact baked into the design.
The four-piece launch includes long-sleeve tops and leggings for men and women, with names inspired by mountains including Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Helvellyn.
Walero Active is available now at Walero, with prices starting at £145 (~$145 / €168 / AU$274) for tops and rising to £195 (~$261 / €226 / AU$369) for the half-zip layer.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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