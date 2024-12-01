I’m a fitness writer — these are my 5 favourite running deals in the Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday is out and Cyber Monday is in, so if you didn’t manage to snap up anything in the first sale there’s time in the second one. While many people may be using Cyber Monday to treat themselves to entertaining and homeware tech, it’s also the perfect time to stock up on running shoes, gadgets and apparel.

That’s where I’ve got you because, as T3’s Active Writer I’ve been very fortunate to test some of the best running shoes and gadgets as and when they launch, many of which have landed in the Cyber Monday sales. Check out my five favourite running deals below...

Cleer ARIC II Sport Open Headphones: was £199 now £99.99 at Amazon These are my favourite running headphones at the moment and right now you save 50% off at Amazon. They're open-ear, so you still get that spatial awareness whilst running, but the sound they deliver is powerful and crisp. They also have an incredibly comfortable fit and are resilient enough for high-intensity workouts too.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was £599.99 now £469.99 at www.sportsshoes.com We rarely see the Forerunner 965 on offer, so the fact you can save £100 off it is pretty special. This top-tier multisport watch has a bright AMOLED screen and offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking. It can keep up with multiple running demands, from trail running to marathons, and has a brilliant battery life that can survive most ultra marathons.

Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 2 : was £179.99 now £139.90 at startfitness.co.uk The Deviate Nitro Elite 2 is a snappy training shoe ideal for longer runs and short intervals that have nitrogen-injected foam for superior responsiveness. Not only that, but HYROX champ and master trainer, Jake Dearden, dubs them as one of the best shoes for HYROX, so it's a good choice for you hybrid athletes out there too.

Oakley Sutro Lite: was £168 now £134.40 at Oakley Sunglasses are essential all year round, after all no-one likes that winter glaze getting in their eyes. These high-wrap sunnies from Oakley with Prizm lenses will keep your eyes shielded from the sun, whilst allowing you to have a wide-field view of your surroundings.