Prime Day Action Camera Steals: Score Big Discounts on GoPro, DJI, Insta360 & More

Prime Day is here, bringing unbeatable deals on the best action cameras. If you’re gearing up to capture epic adventures, film exciting sports action, or just need a tough camera for everyday vlogging, now’s the perfect time to upgrade.
Big brands like GoPro, DJI, and Insta360 are slashing prices on their top models, offering everything from 4K video quality to 360-degree immersive shooting.
We collected all the standout action camera offers to help you find the perfect option for you. From the GoPro Hero 12 Black with its stunning 5.3K video and HyperSmooth stabilisation to the DJI Osmo Action 4, known for its ultra-wide field of view and waterproof design, there’s something for every adventurer and content creator.
These Insta360 and GoPro deals won’t last long, so act fast to grab these incredible discounts and upgrade your action camera gear without overspending!
Capture epic 5.3K videos, stunning photos, and smooth action shots with this powerhouse. Don't miss this chance to grab the ultimate adventure camera at an unbeatable discount!
The DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo delivers outstanding 4K HDR video, waterproof durability, and advanced stabilisation for capturing every thrill. With extra accessories included, it's perfect for adventurers who want top-tier performance in challenging conditions.
The Insta360 X3 is a powerful 360-degree camera designed for capturing immersive, high-quality footage. With 5.7K video resolution, advanced FlowState stabilisation, and a large 2.29-inch touchscreen, it offers seamless control and precision. Ideal for creators, its dual-lens system delivers stunning, all-encompassing content from every angle.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo features a powerful 1/1.3-inch sensor, capturing stunning 4K/120fps video and 10-bit colour depth for vibrant details. With 155° ultra-wide FOV, RockSteady 3.0 stabilization, and 18-meter waterproofing, it’s perfect for rugged, high-performance shooting in any environment.
The GoPro HERO11 Black is your adventure buddy, ready to dive, crash, or fly with you! Shoot ridiculous 5.3K video, capture unreal 27MP photos, and never miss a moment with its ultra-smooth stabilisation.
The GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition is a powerhouse for content creators, offering 5.3K video recording, HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, and an extended battery life. Paired with the Media Mod, Light Mod, and Volta grip, it provides everything you need for professional-grade filming in any environment.
The DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo delivers impressive 4K/120fps video recording, RockSteady 3.0 stabilisation, and a wide 155° field of view. With a rugged design, 16-meter waterproofing, and long-lasting battery, it’s built to capture smooth, high-quality footage in extreme conditions.
The Insta360 GO 3 is the tiny camera with huge potential. Weighing just 35g, it captures crisp 2.7K video and can mount anywhere, making it perfect for hands-free action. With FlowState stabilisation and 170-minute battery life, it’s your pocket-sized adventure camera for life’s wildest moments.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.