Peloton finally drops the weight (literally) on its most-requested strength classes
Peloton has answered the call with a suite of kettlebell classes designed to meet you wherever you are on your fitness journey
Peloton enthusiasts, it's time to swing into action! After teasing us last week with a kettlebell-shaped glimmer of hope, Peloton has officially hoisted the curtain on its latest strength training offering: kettlebell classes are now live on the Peloton App.
The Peloton App is a fitness platform offering on-demand and live workouts across strength, cycling, running, yoga, and more. It provides expert-led classes, structured programs, and personalised training, accessible with or without Peloton equipment.
Strength training holds the silver medal in popularity among the app's workout modalities, and members have been clamouring for kettlebell content. And Peloton evidently listened!
I'm not sure it had an effect on the brand's decision to introduce more modalities, but Apple Fitness+ has also recently dropped the biggest content update ever, adding a slew of new strength training workouts.
The new kettlebell classes fall into four main categories. Kettlebell Strength focuses on building muscle with a mix of 80% strength exercises and 20% ballistic movements, adding power and control to traditional lifting.
Kettlebell Conditioning leans heavily into explosive movements, incorporating 60% ballistic exercises with a combination of bodyweight work and high-rep, low-weight strength training to boost cardiovascular health and improve mobility.
For those looking for a balance between the two, Kettlebell Strength & Conditioning splits the difference with a 50/50 approach, blending power and endurance.
Beginners can start with Kettlebell Basics, which breaks down the fundamentals, ensuring proper form and technique before jumping into more complex moves.
Leading these classes are Peloton's expert instructors, including Jess Sims, Andy Speer, Katie Wang, Logan Aldridge, Rebecca Kennedy, Jermaine Johnson, Joslyn Thompson Rule, and Assal Arrian.
Jermaine Johnson, one of Peloton’s seasoned coaches, is a big advocate of kettlebell training, emphasising its ability to build functional strength, power, and mobility.
“Kettlebell training is one of the best ways to build functional strength, power, and mobility,” says Johnson. “Unlike traditional strength training, kettlebells move with you, forcing your core and stabilisers to engage as you would carrying shopping, playing with your kids, or running outdoors on uneven terrain."
The initial set of four kettlebell classes is available now, with new sessions dropping weekly. Peloton members can access the classes through the Peloton App, starting at $12.99/ £12.99/ AU$16.99 per month or at no additional cost for All Access and Guide Members.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
