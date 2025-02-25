Peak Performance's Petroglyphs Collection looks like ancient cave art got loose in the Alps

Peak Performance just gave its technical outerwear a history lesson—one that predates Gore-Tex, zippers, and even, well, written language.

Introducing the new Petroglyphs print, a hand-drawn, all-over pattern inspired by ancient cave art and the untamed spirit of the mountains.

Featured across some of the most beloved garments from the brand, including fleece jackets, puffers, hoodies, and T-shirts, the Petroglyphs Collection is a superb addition to Peak Performance's ever-increasing portfolio.

Less readable than it is interpretive, the design invites wearers to decode its cryptic symbols while braving the elements. If you've ever wanted to look like a modern-day shaman traversing the backcountry, now’s your chance.

Launching as part of the SS25 collection, the Petroglyphs print finds its way onto a series of Peak Performance staples, including the Helium Utility Graphic Down Hood Jacket (£295, Peak Performance), a featherlight, wind- and water-resistant layering piece packed with premium, fully traceable 90/10 down.

The Helium range is already a fan favourite, but this iteration adds a touch of Neolithic mystery to its iconic quilting.

Also joining the lineup are the Graphic Pile Jacket (£160, Peak Performance) and Graphic Pile Vest (£140, Peak Performance) – both brand-new styles for the 2025 season. These cosy, heavy-pile layers are equally at home under a waterproof shell or thrown over a base layer for casual après-hike lounging.

Unlike the down jacket’s printed exterior, these pieces feature the Petroglyphs pattern woven directly into the fabric, ensuring the aesthetic ages as gracefully as its prehistoric predecessors.

Peak Performance has long championed freeride culture, and this collection takes that philosophy to its most literal extreme: a visual language meant to be freely interpreted. No translation guide necessary; just strap in, head outdoors, and let the mountains do the talking.

The collection is available now at Peak Performance.

