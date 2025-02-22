New Patagonia Trail Craft Vest has a feature that makes it essential for outdoor pursuits

If you've ever gone on a hike or a mountain bike ride, you know how important it is to layer up properly. Conditions can change rapidly on the trail, and if you haven't got the right clothes, you'll end up having a bad time or, worse, catching a cold.

The thing about layers, though, is that they take up space. No one likes to carry around the kitchen sink when out and about, which is why even the best fleece jackets are sometimes left behind. If only there was a thin, highly packable mid-layer fit for the purpose.

Well, now there is! Patagonia's new Trail Craft Vest provides versatile wind protection and can be stashed away in your pocket – quite literally – when not in use. The brand calls it the "perfect backup layer on extended rides or in unpredictable weather."

Part of the latest slate of new releases from the company, which also includes a workwear denim range and the redesigned R1 fleece, the Trail Craft Vest is yet another of those Patagonia garments that every self-respecting trail aficionado should own.

Weighing only 108 g (3.8 oz), the front panel fabric of the vest is built from breathable, stretchy, 100% recycled nylon ripstop to block the wind. The back and side panel fabric is made with 100% recycled polyester stretch-woven ripstop, providing wind resistance.

As for cargo capacity, the Trail Craft Vest has two zippered front pockets and one zippered back-left pocket – perfect for MTB riders as well as outdoor folk who like to organise their gear neatly.

The vest comes in four colours. Two colours for men, Black and Bundle Green, and another two for women, Wing Grey and Black. You can buy the men's and women's versions at Patagonia US for $119 – UK and AU price and availability TBC.

The men's version is available in sizes XS to 3XL, while the women's comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Check out all new (and old) mountain biking gear at Patagonia.