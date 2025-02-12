Patagonia redesigned its massively popular fleece line-up for 2025 and it looks ready for the mountains

If there is one product category Patagonia is famous for, it's fleeces. From the super-soft Synchilla tops to the Retro Pile jackets, we all love and admire the brand's fluffy jumpers and jackets. The R1 line is just as popular as those two, and it's been redesigned for 2025 "with input from thousands of climbing hours."

I am thoroughly familiar with the previous iteration; if you don't believe me, read my Patagonia R1 Air Fleece Crew review. It's soft and cosy, all the while allowing you to move your upper limbs in any direction you want, making it perfect for outdoor excursions.

So, what's new? From what I can tell, the company moved away from a Jacquard material and used Polartec's Power Grid fabric, combined with the Capilene Thermal Weight baselayer material, instead in the new R1 range.

The brand claims this combination reduces bulk and makes this lightweight layer even lighter. That said, the medium R1 Fleece Pullover (retailer link) is heavier than the Crew Air version I tried before. (It's probably the zipper that adds the extra weight.) It's not like a 306-gram (10.8 oz) fleece jacket is heavy or anything.

The R1 Fleece uses the Polartec Power Grid material on the back, front and upper arm area, while the Capilene Thermal Weight baselayer fabric is used under the arms and the forearms. Capilene is more stretchy, so it makes sense to use it in areas with more movement.

Fleeces are made from plastic (see also: How environmentally friendly is fleece?), and one of the best ways to keep it in top shape is to not wash it too often. However, you should wash it if the fleece gets smelly, and this is where the HeiQ Pure odour control, used in the R1 Fleece, comes into play.

This bluesign-approved and OEKO-TEX-suited technology adds antimicrobial odour control, so you can wear your Patagonia fleece for longer without worrying about smells. Perfect!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The R1 Fleece is available now at Patagonia US, with prices from $119. There are three styles for men (pullover, jacket and vest) and two for women (pullover and vest). You can't buy the new range in the UK and AU yet, but you can buy the Women's R1 Thermal Jacket from Patagonia UK for 40% off, which is nice.

Better still, Patagonia AU has an up to 50% sale on, so you'd better get your gear in now!