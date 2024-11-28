New Balance Black Friday Sale is live – here are nine deals I'd recommend from the 1,000+ available

New Balance is probably the last athletic brand to launch its Black Friday sale. From what I can see, it was worth the wait! The brand's Cyber Week Sale is chock-full of excellent deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

Shop the New Balance Cyber Week Sale

I pored over 1,000 items currently on sale and selected nine that I think are simply unmissable. Being a shoe fanatic, most of the products below are footwear, but I also included a fleece jacket deal just for good measure. You'll find plenty more via the link above if you're interested.

For more footwear sales, check out T3's best running shoes Black Friday deals live hub. We also have a dedicated hub just for Garmin deals, which you can find here: Best Garmin Black Friday deals live. Now, let's see those New Balance deals!

New Balance 1906R (Blue with Moonbeam and Licorice): was £150 now £105 at New Balance UK The New Balance 1906R Shoes combine retro 2000s running style with modern comfort. Featuring ABZORB midsole cushioning for impact absorption, N-ergy outsole for superior shock absorption, and Stability Web technology for added arch support, they offer a responsive ride. The synthetic and mesh upper ensures breathable durability, making them ideal for both athletic and casual wear.