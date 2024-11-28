New Balance Black Friday Sale is live – here are nine deals I'd recommend from the 1,000+ available

From trail-ready shoes to cosy outerwear, these are the must-have picks to upgrade your wardrobe and gear for less

New Balance Black Friday deals
(Image credit: New Balance)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

New Balance is probably the last athletic brand to launch its Black Friday sale. From what I can see, it was worth the wait! The brand's Cyber Week Sale is chock-full of excellent deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

Shop the New Balance Cyber Week Sale

I pored over 1,000 items currently on sale and selected nine that I think are simply unmissable. Being a shoe fanatic, most of the products below are footwear, but I also included a fleece jacket deal just for good measure. You'll find plenty more via the link above if you're interested.

For more footwear sales, check out T3's best running shoes Black Friday deals live hub. We also have a dedicated hub just for Garmin deals, which you can find here: Best Garmin Black Friday deals live. Now, let's see those New Balance deals!

New Balance 327 (Chrome Blue with Light Chrome Blue)
New Balance 327 (Chrome Blue with Light Chrome Blue): was £110 now £55 at New Balance UK

The 327 is one of the most recognisable silhouettes from New Balance, featuring an asymmetric, oversized 'N' branding, trail-inspired, wraparound lug outsole and EVA midsole cushioning. Currently half-price, selling for only £55! There are other colourways on offer, too.

View Deal
New Balance TWO WXY V4 (Team Sky Blue with Spice Blue and Team Royal)
New Balance TWO WXY V4 (Team Sky Blue with Spice Blue and Team Royal): was £115 now £80.50 at New Balance UK

The New Balance TWO WXY V4 in Team Sky Blue with Spice Blue and Team Royal combines Fresh Foam X and FuelCell technologies for responsive cushioning and support. Its mesh and synthetic upper ensure a lightweight, secure fit, while the split sole design enhances agility, making it ideal for dynamic play. And it looks pretty cool, too!

View Deal
New Balance Coco CG1 Unity of Sport (White with Purple Fade and Coastal Blue)
New Balance Coco CG1 Unity of Sport (White with Purple Fade and Coastal Blue): was £150 now £105 at New Balance UK

The New Balance Coco CG1 Unity of Sport Shoes blend '90s basketball style with modern performance. Featuring a multi-piece upper with bold colour blocking, FuelCell cushioning, Energy Arc technology, and a Fit Weave Lite upper for lightweight support, they offer dynamic responsiveness and a distinctive look.

View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 (Black with Castlerock and Turtledove)
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 (Black with Castlerock and Turtledove): was £140 now £98 at New Balance UK

The New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 is a max-cushioned running shoe featuring the most Fresh Foam X used to date. It offers a plush yet stable underfoot experience., while the engineered mesh upper provides breathable comfort. The rocker profile ensures smooth transitions, making it ideal for long-distance runs. Save £42 now!

View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 (Tea Tree with Black and Neo Flame)
New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 (Tea Tree with Black and Neo Flame): was £150 now £105 at New Balance UK

The New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 is like running on marshmallows – if marshmallows could handle mud and rocks. With max cushioning, a grippy Vibram outsole, and a breathable upper, it’s your ultimate trail buddy. Who says comfort and adventure can’t go hand in hand (or foot in shoe)?

View Deal
New Balance 1906R (Blue with Moonbeam and Licorice)
New Balance 1906R (Blue with Moonbeam and Licorice): was £150 now £105 at New Balance UK

The New Balance 1906R Shoes combine retro 2000s running style with modern comfort. Featuring ABZORB midsole cushioning for impact absorption, N-ergy outsole for superior shock absorption, and Stability Web technology for added arch support, they offer a responsive ride. The synthetic and mesh upper ensures breathable durability, making them ideal for both athletic and casual wear.

View Deal
New Balance 237 (Linen with White and Elemental Blue)
New Balance 237 (Linen with White and Elemental Blue): was £90 now £45 at New Balance UK

The New Balance 237 is a retro-inspired sneaker that oozes vintage vibes with a modern twist. Think '70s running aesthetics meet contemporary comfort. Its suede and nylon upper screams timeless cool, while the EVA midsole and herringbone outsole deliver lightweight cushioning and reliable traction. Perfect for your everyday casual or sporty look.

View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 (Hot Marigold with Black)
New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 (Hot Marigold with Black): was £140 now £70 at New Balance UK

The Hierro v7 is a trail running shoe designed for durability and comfort on rugged terrains. It features a Fresh Foam X midsole for plush cushioning and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for superior traction. The lightweight upper includes no-sew overlays and Toe Protect technology to guard against debris. Currently half price at New Balance – a bargain for these shoes!

View Deal
New Balance Athletics Polar Fleece Full Zip (NB BURGUNDY)
New Balance Athletics Polar Fleece Full Zip (NB BURGUNDY): was £85 now £42.50 at New Balance UK

Crafted from soft polar fleece fabric, this cosy fleece offers a relaxed fit for all-day comfort. The classic athletic silhouette adds style, while the full-zip closure ensures easy wear. Additional features include long sleeves for added warmth and protection. Made from 100% recycled polyester, this jacket combines sustainability with functionality.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸