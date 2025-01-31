Leica and Shackleton unite for the ultimate photographer’s jacket

It’s always a good day when Shackleton launches new gear. And today is extra special, as the outdoor brand teamed up with legendary photography company Leica for the release of the Frank Hurley Photographer’s Field Jacket, tailored for photographers who refuse to compromise between functionality and style.

Paying homage to Frank Hurley, the trailblazing photographer who immortalised Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary Endurance expedition, this waterproof jacket blends the spirit of exploration with the demands of modern photography.

Shackleton Co-founder Martin Brooks explains, “We set out to engineer a go-to technical jacket with a feature set that allows photographers to stay out longer to get the shots they need. But at the same time, it had to be the essential city companion with looks to match.”

From the design board to the rugged outdoors, this limited-edition jacket features fully seam-sealed construction and YKK Aquaguard zippers to ensure the highest level of waterproofing.

Shackleton also introduced mechanical stretch fabric to give you total freedom of movement, while a microfleece-lined collar and chin guard provide much-needed comfort on long assignments.

As well as featuring dedicated spaces for lens cloths, batteries, memory cards, gloves, and even a phone, the jacket also incorporates a branded lens cloth attached to a retractable auto device to ensure it’s always within easy reach.

Better still, it includes a battery pocket lined with Primaloft Gold Insulation Aerogel to prevent batteries from freezing in low temperatures.

Shackleton and Leica’s finest collaboration yet doesn’t stop at functionality. Adaptable features such as a stowaway hood, adjustable cuffs, and a waist adjuster ensure that the jacket transitions effortlessly between urban environments and unpredictable terrains. Rated for temperatures between 5°C and 15°C, it can be layered up for colder days without compromising mobility or performance.

Priced at £895 (approx. $1,112/ AU$1,782), the jacket is available to buy now at Shackleton in limited quantities.