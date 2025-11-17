This Victorinox Black Friday deal is the perfect stocking filler and costs less than £30

Have you ever thought about getting a new camping or pocket knife for Black Friday? Well, you should have – who doesn't like one!? This Black Friday, Amazon did us a solid and dropped the prices of many Victorinox models, from the cheap and cheerful Huntsman Swiss Army Knife to the premium Ranger Grip 174 Swiss Army Pocket Knife.

The model that caught my attention is the former, which is shaped like a 'classic' Swiss army knife: compact with rounded edges when closed. Despite its small form factor, the Huntsman Swiss Army Knife has 15 functions, including a wood saw and a pair of scissors.

The Victorinox sale has more than just one item, though, so if you're looking for something a bit more substantial, rest assured you'll be able to find the perfect pocket or camping knife for that special person in your life (which may or may not be yourself; no judgment here).