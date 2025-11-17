This Victorinox Black Friday deal is the perfect stocking filler and costs less than £30
Victorinox started its Black Friday deals, and the offers are enticing
Have you ever thought about getting a new camping or pocket knife for Black Friday? Well, you should have – who doesn't like one!? This Black Friday, Amazon did us a solid and dropped the prices of many Victorinox models, from the cheap and cheerful Huntsman Swiss Army Knife to the premium Ranger Grip 174 Swiss Army Pocket Knife.
Shop all Victorinox deals at Amazon
The model that caught my attention is the former, which is shaped like a 'classic' Swiss army knife: compact with rounded edges when closed. Despite its small form factor, the Huntsman Swiss Army Knife has 15 functions, including a wood saw and a pair of scissors.
The Victorinox sale has more than just one item, though, so if you're looking for something a bit more substantial, rest assured you'll be able to find the perfect pocket or camping knife for that special person in your life (which may or may not be yourself; no judgment here).
The Huntsman is a versatile, Swiss-made, medium-sized knife that combines everyday utility with outdoor readiness. It features a large main blade, scissors and a wood saw. Designed to fit your pocket or backpack, it balances compact size with serious functionality.
This child-friendly model brings Victorinox quality to younger users: Swiss-made, with nine functions and, critically, a rounded blade tip for safety. It includes a chain and lanyard and encourages responsible exploration under supervision.
The large Ranger Grip 174 is built for demanding tasks: with 17 functions, including needle-nose pliers and a locking blade, plus ergonomic non-slip scales, it’s aimed at DIYers, outdoor pros, and anyone who needs a serious multi-tool in a big-knife form factor.
A streamlined medium-sized tool featuring premium Alox aluminium scales and seven essential functions (including wood saw and reamer). Clean, durable and minimalist in design, it’s ideal for everyday carry without over-complication, quality Victorinox craftsmanship in a sleek package.
The Swiss Tool is the ultimate large-format multi-tool: Swiss-made with around 26 lockable functions, designed for heavy-duty indoor or outdoor work. With every tool accessible from the outside, this is a go-anywhere compact toolbox in one unit.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
