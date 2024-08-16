Oxblood and Banana Slug: Nocs Provisions unveils eye-popping binoculars for nature lovers

When was the last time you stopped mid-hike, whipped out your trusty binoculars, and thought, "If only these came in Banana Slug yellow, my life would be complete"?

Well, folks, it's time to rejoice. The good people at Nocs Provisions are here to make your wildest, most colour-coordinated dreams come true.

Nocs Provisions, the brainchild of some very outdoorsy folks who think nature should be enjoyed through a lens (but not the social media kind), has just dropped their collection of waterproof binoculars designed to withstand everything from a drizzly day in Tahoe to an up-close encounter with a particularly bold slug.

Leading the charge are the two new shades in the Nocs Provisions Field Issue 10x32 binocular lineup: Banana Slug 8x32 and Oxblood Maroon 10x32.

These little marvels aren’t just a feast for the eyes – they’re also packing some serious tech. We’re talking HiFi Fully Multi-Coated optics, Swiss-designed Bak4 prisms, and an oversized focus wheel. Plus, they're IPX7 waterproof, so go ahead and dunk them in a puddle if you feel like it. All this for just $175—bargain, right?

The Pro Issue 42mm binoculars, which already sound like they belong in a spy thriller, now come in four new shades that might just outshine the scenery – Harbor Blue, Canopy Green, Carnelian Orange, and Talus Gray are here to make sure you not only see nature but do it in style.

These top-tier binos come with an ultra-wide field of view and a multilayer phase-correction coating, perfect for when you want to get an up-close look at that distant mountaintop or, you know, a really cool bird. The Pro Issue models will set you back $295, but considering the epic sights they promise, it's probably worth skipping a few lattes.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nocs Marketing Manager Jackson Fox summed it up perfectly, saying, “We’re inspired by the colors and tones that surround us in nature—from the evergreens of Tahoe to the vibrant yellow banana slugs of Santa Cruz.”

If you're in the market for the best binoculars for birdwatching, Nocs Provisions’ new Fall Collection should be at the top of your list. Check out the full Fall 2024 collection at Nocs Provisions and prepare to see the world in a whole new hue.