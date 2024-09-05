Unistellar's new telescope tech reveals the universe's hidden colours

At IFA 2024, Unistellar, a leader in telescope technology, introduced its newest cutting-edge advancement, Vivid Vision Signal Processing.

The company, most famous for its smart telescopes, such as the Unistellar Odyssey and Unistellar Odyssey Pro, is no stranger to introducing cool upgrades to its products.

It revealed the Deep Dark Technology just last year, which uses advanced algorithms to allow users to stargaze in areas with high light pollution.

Unlike traditional telescopes that often struggle to present space’s full spectrum, Vivid Vision allows users to see the universe’s authentic colours, previously only accessible through extensive image editing techniques.

By harnessing this technology, Unistellar’s telescopes will be able to detect and reveal the authentic colours of stars, nebulae, and distant galaxies.

Vivid Vision provides a dual enhancement approach by amplifying the telescope’s ability to capture the vibrant spectrum of space and automatically applying advanced image improvement operations.

"With the diverse chemical compositions of stars and nebulae, the universe is a colorful spectacle," said Laurent Marfisi, co-founder and CEO of Unistellar. "It's time telescopes showed you the true beauty of space!"

In addition to colour enhancement, Vivid Vision’s onboard algorithms take image correction to the next level.

The system automatically adjusts and enhances each image, delivering results with the precision of a seasoned astrophotographer.

Unistellar’s global community of over 25,000 users has contributed to this breakthrough, as their observations have been used to refine Vivid Vision’s algorithms.

Unistellar’s Vivid Vision will be available to all users via a software update in October 2024, solidifying the company’s reputation as a pioneer in the field of smart telescopes.

Learn more about the new technology at Unistellar, or check out T3’s roundup of the best telescopes for stargazing.