Longevity training to HYROX and run clubs: the top health & fitness trends for 2025

Did you smash your fitness goals for 2024, or did they end up being non-existent? Either way, don’t worry! The New Year is just around the corner and with it comes a chance to reset, re-focus and put some new challenges in place.

But, what does 2025 entail for the world of health and fitness? Is there a new fitness race on the horizon? Is there a supplement everyone's obsessed with? What type of training is set to dominate? We spoke to leading experts in the industry to see how the upcoming year is likely to play out…

HYROX

(Image credit: Hyrox/Fittest PR)

We may have included HYROX in our 2024 trend predictions, but it shows no signs of slowing down. The functional fitness race— consisting of eight workout stations interspersed with one-kilometre runs— has seen participation rates grow over 100% yearly for the past three years. Will it be as successful for a fourth? Most probably. As a result, expect more functional fitness races to crop up throughout the year too.

You’ll exercise for longevity

More people will look for fitness solutions that help them stay active, mobile, and independent for the long haul. “Functional fitness, which trains the body for real-life activities by focusing on strength, flexibility, and balance, is perfectly suited for this goal,” says Lucie Cowan, Master Trainer at Third Space. “These workouts help improve everyday movements like bending, lifting, or reaching, reducing the risk of falls and injuries—common concerns among older adults.”

The power of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to transform the fitness industry through personalised workouts and advanced health tracking. However, we’re also seeing AI tech integrated into more workout products, such as Technogym’s Connected Dumbbells and the Peloton Guide, so that people can experience a more personalised workout experience at home. “Personal Trainers are also leveraging AI search engines to create personalised training programs by analysing data provided by the client, which also helps Trainers optimise their workflow,” says Steven Dick, Co-Founder and Director at The Fitness Group . Hopefully that human connection won't die out completely!

The running revival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may be time to treat yourself to that pair of running shoes after all, as more people are clocking up the miles than ever before. Strava’s 2024 report revealed a 59% increase in running club participation globally as people use them as a way to socialise and up their cardio gains. There’s been a surge in people signing up for marathon’s and ultras, with this year’s London Marathon receiving its highest number of ballot entries and the New York City Marathon clocking up over 55,000 participants.

Data will drive training

Fitness trackers and smartwatches will become even more sophisticated, offering personalised recovery plans using biometrics and AI analysis. “Wearable devices will monitor factors like muscle fatigue, hydration levels, and sleep quality, providing tailored recovery advice,” says Dick. “There's a shift from hustle culture to a greater understanding of the importance of recovery to generate optimal results and performance. This will be intertwined with the biohacking/longevity trend as recovery options continue to expand.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Red light — the next massage gun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red light therapy isn’t exactly new but, according to BON CHARGE Founder, Andy Mant, it’ll become even more mainstream as people turn to non-invasive at-home recovery. "We see it being a major trend in 2025 due to its proven benefits for improving skin appearance, faster recovery post-exercise, supporting weight management goals, and overall wellness.”

Hydration is key

Electrolyte products have been popping up everywhere this year, thanks to the rise of endurance sports, like HYROX and running. “As people recognise the connection between energy levels, muscle function, and overall well-being, the demand for electrolyte supplements has soared,” says Eleanor Hoath, head nutritionist at Healf. However, they’re also becoming part of mainstream culture with the release of everyday hydration drinks (Unwell), gels (Oshun) and powders (Humantra). “As more individuals prioritise hydration for improved performance, recovery, and long-term health, this trend is set to continue.”