5 alternative fitness challenges to HYROX

By now you’ve probably heard whispers of HYROX. The global indoor race that originated in Germany back in 2017 has taken the fitness industry by storm, so much so that trying to secure tickets for an event is now almost as difficult as trying to get into Glastonbury.

If you missed out on snagging yourself a ticket this time round, despite setting multiple alerts on your phone and having two laptops on the go, there’s no need to wallow. In fact, there are plenty of equally exhilarating fitness events popping up all over the shop that you can set your goals towards. So, lace up your workout shoes and check out these five alternatives, we have your next fitness venture covered!

DEKA

Known as the ‘Decathlon of Functional Fitness’ DEKA consists of three fitness competitions— DEKA Fit, DEKA Mile and DEKA Strong— all of which feature 10 functional fitness stations. But, depending on which DEKA comp you choose will determine how much running you endure before each station; with DEKA Fit it’s 500 metres, DEKA Mile it’s 140 metres or, if you can’t stand running, choose DEKA Strong and do none! Similar to HYROX, it has a beginner-friendly atmosphere and is designed to push you physically and mentally. You also get a pretty cool medal at the end.

ATHX Games

If you prefer a more even blend of strength and endurance exercises and want to compete with a partner, then the ATHX Games could be your bag. Dubbed the ‘Ultimate Fitness Experience’, pairs will endure three different workouts that focus on strength, endurance and metabolic conditioning, with recovery and refuel stations in between. Competitors can pick from two categories—ATHX or ATHX Pro— depending on your level of fitness. Workouts remain the same for the entire year, so that you can tailor your training towards the event and then see your hard work pay off on the competition floor.

Deadly Dozen

The Deadly Dozen is a fresh fitness race that only stepped onto the scene this year and, the name doesn't lie, it sounds pretty deadly! Competitors have to complete 12 400 metre runs— which are run on a race track— and 12 different functional strength exercises, think farmer carries, kettlebell deadlifts, goblet squats, dumbbell push-press, lunges, devil presses…You don’t have to go at it alone though, there are options to compete in pairs, or as a relay team. Either way, we think it’s probably safe to say, you’ll be wiped out on the sofa afterwards.

Level Seven

This is a truly unique fitness race where competitors have to dash around seven levels of a multistory car park in Cheshire. On each car park level pairs will have to take part in a functional fitness challenge before running 400 metres up to the next car park level, finished by a 750 metre sprint back down to the bottom to cross the finish line. We’re not entirely sure what the exercise line-up entails, but we’ve seen pictures of tyre flips, the SkiErg, dumbbell snatches and burpees with a devil press, it looks spicy!

Tough Mudder

Another race founded by Spartan, the Tough Mudder Challenge is a mud-soaked obstacle race course that’s designed to push your mental and physical strength to the limit. As well as encountering plenty of mud dives, competitors will also have to take on electric obstacles and even ice challenges. Despite it sounding like borderline torture, it’s still renowned for being one of the most fun global obstacle race courses about. Not to mention it makes a hilarious day out if you choose to take part in a team.

