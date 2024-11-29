Can you buy a Garmin MARQ II Captain in the Black Friday sale? Yes, you can! And it's hundreds of pounds cheaper

Black Friday is an excellent time to shop premium wearables; just look at this Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offer. However, nothing comes even close to the premiumness of Garmin's MARQ series. Lucky for us, there are MARQ deals out there, making the watches much cheaper than RRP.
Jura Watches is selling the MARQ II Captain for £300 less, which, if you ask me, is an excellent deal, considering how premium this watch is. If you thought the Fenix 8 was the pinnacle of Garmin's craftsmanship, I recommend checking out the MARQ—you'll be surprised how good it feels on the wrist.
The Garmin MARQ II Captain is a luxury smartwatch designed for sailors, blending premium materials with advanced features. You get GPS navigation, autopilot control, tide data, and on-wrist regatta timing. With a sapphire crystal display, titanium case, and stylish design, it combines performance, durability, and elegance for marine enthusiasts.
The Garmin MARQ II Captain stands as a pinnacle of luxury and functionality in the smartwatch world, crafted with a precision that appeals to discerning sailors and style-conscious tech enthusiasts alike. Encased in Grade 5 titanium, this timepiece is lightweight, durable, and resistant to corrosion, making it ideal for life at sea. A domed sapphire crystal lens protects the vibrant AMOLED display, ensuring scratch resistance and a premium aesthetic.
The MARQ II Captain isn’t just about looks; it’s packed with cutting-edge features tailored to mariners. Its regatta timer offers precise race starts, while the tack assist feature optimizes sailing performance. Advanced GPS capabilities provide superior navigation, and built-in tide data ensures that wearers are always one step ahead of changing conditions. The watch integrates seamlessly with Garmin's marine systems, enabling autopilot control and chartplotter syncing directly from the wrist.
Battery life complements its elite status, offering up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, so it’s as reliable as it is stylish. The watch band—available in premium jacquard weave nylon or brushed titanium—adds another layer of sophistication, making the MARQ II Captain not only a high-performance sailing tool but also a statement of elegance and craftsmanship. It’s the ultimate smartwatch for sea captains.
For other Garmin offers, head over to our best Garmin Black Friday deals live hub. Want to shop around? Check out T3's best smartwatch Black Friday deals live blog!
Matt Kollat
