The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal I wanted to see is finally here

Lucky for us, brands know this full well and start their offers early to catch these early birds. Just look at this Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offer which knocks down a full £100 of RRP! A bargain if I've ever seen one on one of the best smartwatches released in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £499 at Samsung UK One of the most exciting smartwatch releases in 2024, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, received a healthy price cut for Black Friday. It's a superb, rugged wearable with a heap load of smart, health and fitness features. Connects seamlessly with other Samsung products. Don't miss out on this deal!

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals $649.99 $472.98 View Deal Deal ends Tue, Dec 3, 2024 Show More Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is an impressive smartwatch that blends premium aesthetics with robust functionality, making it a solid contender in the ultra-premium smartwatch category. Its standout titanium build and sapphire glass display give it a durable yet stylish edge, while the AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals in any condition.

Performance-wise, the Watch Ultra shines with a fast chipset, excellent fitness tracking, and reliable health metrics, catering to active users and casual wearers alike. Samsung’s ecosystem integration is seamless, offering a rich experience for Galaxy phone users.

The battery life is commendable, lasting multiple days on moderate use, although it falls short of Garmin and other adventure-focused rivals. Features like LTE support, advanced sleep tracking, and in-depth activity monitoring position it as a strong choice for those balancing work, workouts, and life on the go.

While it may not dethrone rugged wearables like Garmin for outdoor enthusiasts, it’s a versatile, stylish option for Galaxy loyalists seeking an all-in-one smartwatch with a touch of luxury.