The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal I wanted to see is finally here

In case you weren't aware, today's Fake Friday, which is the Friday before Black Friday. It's called Fake Friday because people who don't know when Black Friday is will assume that today is Black Friday and start looking around for deals.
Lucky for us, brands know this full well and start their offers early to catch these early birds. Just look at this Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offer which knocks down a full £100 of RRP! A bargain if I've ever seen one on one of the best smartwatches released in 2024.
One of the most exciting smartwatch releases in 2024, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, received a healthy price cut for Black Friday. It's a superb, rugged wearable with a heap load of smart, health and fitness features. Connects seamlessly with other Samsung products. Don't miss out on this deal!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is an impressive smartwatch that blends premium aesthetics with robust functionality, making it a solid contender in the ultra-premium smartwatch category. Its standout titanium build and sapphire glass display give it a durable yet stylish edge, while the AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals in any condition.
Performance-wise, the Watch Ultra shines with a fast chipset, excellent fitness tracking, and reliable health metrics, catering to active users and casual wearers alike. Samsung’s ecosystem integration is seamless, offering a rich experience for Galaxy phone users.
The battery life is commendable, lasting multiple days on moderate use, although it falls short of Garmin and other adventure-focused rivals. Features like LTE support, advanced sleep tracking, and in-depth activity monitoring position it as a strong choice for those balancing work, workouts, and life on the go.
While it may not dethrone rugged wearables like Garmin for outdoor enthusiasts, it’s a versatile, stylish option for Galaxy loyalists seeking an all-in-one smartwatch with a touch of luxury.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
I tried the Therabody SleepMask and have never felt so relaxed
Therabody’s new SleepMask massages the eyes and promises better sleep
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Netflix's new no.1 is a scary sci-fi that deserves its 93% Rotten Tomatoes score
M3GAN is a stylish sci-fi thriller that's rocked Netflix's chart
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Get charged up: DJI’s powerhouse portable station just got a huge Black Friday discount
Both the Power 500 and Power 1000 DJI see major price drop
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Act fast! Amazon cuts the Peloton Bike+ by almost $500 for Prime Day
The best exercise bike that delivers on and off bike workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
REI Labor Day Sale is live – here are 12 deals picked by T3's experts
Gear up and save big with REI’s Labor Day Deals
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Zoom back to school with Segway's jaw-dropping e-scooter deals – up to 61% off!
Zoom into the new school year with Segway – where incredible savings meet incredible rides
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Team GB has already won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the best-looking merchandise
I’m low-key obsessed with this Paris 2024 Olympics bomber jacket – and you can buy it, too.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Save over 50% off the resistance band set favored by Chris Hemsworth
It's now less than $30!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I’m a fitness writer – these are the best dumbbell deals in the Prime Day sale
There's some pretty strong savings across Bowflex, NordicTrack and more!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Best Prime Day apparel deals from Nike, Crocs, Adidas, Under Armour and more
From T-shirts to shoes, here are the best offers on apparel this Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Kollat Published