YETI-rival cooler that's 'game changer for camping' is down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
Shoppers claim the Shark FrostVault keeps food cold for days, and it’s now almost half price
Black Friday always brings a few standout outdoor deals, and this year, one of the biggest surprises comes from Ninja. The brand’s FrostVault 30QT/28L Wheeled Cooler, a genuinely tough, premium, YETI-rival ice chest, has dropped from £249.99 to £129.99, its lowest price to date!
Owners claim it delivers “Yeti insulation and features but actually affordable" (especially now), while others report ice still frozen after four days, even in warm conditions.
Campers and festival-goers call it a “game changer,” BBQ fans say it keeps drinks “fridge-cold,” and several reviewers describe it as “built to last” with reassuringly solid construction.
For this price, Ninja's FrostVault provides exceptional value for money. Based on user reviews, it can hold cans fridge-cold for 12 hours with the "ice cubes still there," and keeps drinks and food "cold for the whole 5 days." Save £120!
The FrostVault isn’t just a big insulated box, either. It comes with a clever Dry Zone drawer that keeps sandwiches, fruit and chocolate cool without getting soggy, plus chunky wheels and a retractable handle that make it surprisingly easy to move around.
The FrostVault packs serious performance into a robust 28-litre/30-quart capacity (fits up to 48 cans without ice). Equipped with heavy-duty construction, thick insulation (up to 7 cm) and a lockable lid and drawer, it’s built to last.
Its signature “Dry Zone” drawer keeps food at fridge-safe temperatures below 4.5 °C for days, without having to dig through ice or worry about soggy sandwiches.
Transport is simplified with large all-terrain wheels, a retractable telescopic handle and carry-handles moulded into the base.
