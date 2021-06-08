Yogamatters' Reclaim collection is the stylish but sustainable workout wear we've been waiting for

Yogamatters is known for making some of the best yoga mats around, and has just launched a new clothing collection that builds on the brand's eco-friendly ethos.

Entitled Reclaim, the sustainable new clothing collection is made in the UK from regenerated nylon. The three cool new garments combine to make a cool (and sustainable) new capsule yoga collection you can add, guilt-free, to your workout wardrobe.

The Reclaim collection is all made from a regenerated nylon fabric know as ECONYL, which is made entirely from ocean and landfill waste like fishing nets, industrial plastic and leftover fabrics. This super-fabric performs exactly the same as brand-new nylon, but incredibly it can be recycled and remoulded multiple times without requiring new resources.

(Image credit: Yogamatters)

"Sustainability isn't a buzzword for us, it's a part of an ongoing journey to being more mindful about the products we make and the customers we serve," explains Yogamatters MD Twanna Doherty.

There are three garments in the range. First up, the cropped Eco Reclaim Vest is a lightly supportive cropped vest that you could wear on its own, or you could layer under the second item in the collection: the loose-fitting, lightweight, longer Eco Reclaim Vest. Finally there's the Eco Reclaim Leggings, designed to offer a comfortable and unrestrictive balance of stretch and support.

(Image credit: Yogamatters)

The Reclaim Collection is available in sizes UK 8-18. There are a range of colourways to choose from, including basic Black, White and Cranberry, Graphite and Midnight, and Midnight and Cranberry. Browse the collection at Yogamatters.