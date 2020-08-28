Windows 10 update might be killing your SSD – and here's how to stop it

Terrible news for Windows 10 users – a bug in a recent Windows 10 update may be slowly killing their system's SSD.

As originally reported by Bleeping Computer, and then TechRadar, Microsoft is currently scrambling to fix an update to Windows 10 (the 10 May 2020 "2004" update) that cocks-up the 'Defragment and Optimize Drives' tool.

The result of this is that Windows 10 no longer records the last time an SSD was defragmented and can therefore end up defragging an SSD every single time the drive gets rebooted.

SSD's are not supposed to be defragged much at all, and that level of defragging (which could lead to the drive being dragged every single day) could lead to damage in terms of drive longevity and speed, slowly strangling it.

Luckily, though, Microsoft is currently working on a fix for the bug, and is rolling out the Windows 10 Build 19042.487 (20H2) update to members of the Windows Insider program right now.

Regular Windows 10 users still have to wait, though, so it is now suggested that until it drops people turn off automatic defragging in Windows 10.

To do this follow these simple instructions:

1. Click on the Start Menu

2. Type Defrag and then select 'Defragment and Optimize Drives'

3. Make sure the SSD is highlighted in the menu and then click 'Change Settings'

4. Uncheck the box that says 'Run on a schedule'

5. Click 'OK'

We suggest anyone running this version of Windows 10 to do this immediately, and then update to the new version as soon as possible.

