Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 leaks in full – specs are heart-stoppingly powerful

We've known for a while now that Nvidia's new Ampere range of GPUS were going to be pretty darn special and now we've just got our first conclusive proof of that – we're talking truly god-tier pixel-pushing power.

How do we know? Only because Gainward has gone and accidentally published its range of RTX 30-series cards, including its range-topping, overclocked to within an inch of its life, RTX 3090 Phoenix Golden Sample.

And, as you can see from the complete product sheet below, this flagship new card is heart-stoppingly powerful.

You might want to sit down before seeing how insanely powerful the RTX 3090 Phoenix GS is. (Image credit: Gainward)

How powerful? We're talking 5248 cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, a 384 bits memory interface, a boost clock speed of 1,725MHz, a memory clock of 9,750MHz and a total memory bandwidth of 936GB/s. Yes, you may commence the drooling. 🤤

This thing absolutely smokes everything in T3's best graphics card guide, and that says something, as it is topped by the superb Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. This new Gainward variant of the incoming RTX 3090, though, is playing in a different ballpark all together.

(Image credit: Gainward)

Aside from the world-ending power of the card, one other thing stands out – the fact that the card is listed as using the classic dual 8-pin power connectors, and not Nvidia's new 12-pin connector. This is great news in T3's eyes as it confirms that many PC gamers will not have to upgrade their power supply in order to upgrade to Ampere.

The big thing that is missing from this spec sheet, though? A price point. Just how wallet-breaking this new card is going to be currently remains a mystery, so here's hoping we get more information later today after Nvidia's big RTX event has taken place.

Want to watch the big RTX show? Then tune in to the below livestream on Twitch.