Apple just bought Shazam. What does it mean for the next iPhone?

Apple has just bought audio recognition software company Shazam for a whopping $400 million, which is about £300 million. But what does that all mean for iPhone buyers?

Apple buying anything means it’s going take that thing to the next level. In the case of Shazam there is huge potential that’s yet to be realised. Primarily Shazam is currently used to recognise music, TV shows, films and adverts from sound alone, but this could be extended massively.

One initial use would be to copy what the Google Pixel 2 does in the next iPhone. The Pixel constantly listens out for music so you can see what’s playing near you with a glance at the home screen - no need to dive into apps or tap icons. Of course, your iPhone is already listening out for your voice in case you say 'Hey, Siri!'

Another change to Shazam could appear in the form of a new way to listen to recognised music. Currently the Shazam app lets you pick your music streaming platform of choice to hear the song that was recognised. Apple will almost certainly change that to make it exclusive to Apple Music.

There's even the chance this could be used to listen to sounds in your home to let your smart home automation work better. Could it scare off a burglar by flipping on a hall light, or hear a baby cry and down the TV thanks to Apple HomeKit.?

For now we’ll have to wait and see as the deal has only just been made public.

The official statement reads: "Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing our passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users. We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement."