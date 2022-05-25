Walmart+ Weekend 2022 date set for June 2 – here's what to expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An exclusive Walmart+ sale is now on the radar for next month, with details from a recent press release revealing more information about the savings event.

Starting just after Walmart's Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) this weekend, the three-day savings event aptly titled Walmart+ Weekend (opens in new tab)starts on Thursday, June 2 12PM PT/3PM ET and ends Sunday, June 5 4PM PT/7PM ET.

With Walmart's Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) just getting started, it's a welcome surprise to hear about an additional sale shortly after. While Walmart's Memorial Day sale does offer great savings on appliances, Walmart+ Weekend looks to be more diversified in what items are on sale – and for how much.

Those who aren't signed up yet can try Walmart+ free for 30 (opens in new tab) days to get access to exclusive Walmart+ Weekend deals, so even if you decide to cancel the service before the month is up you can still take advantage of the exclusive deals.

The premium paid membership program however does offer a bevvy of benefits including gas discounts of up to 10 cents per gallon (opens in new tab), as well as special offers that get you Spotify Premium free for 6 months (opens in new tab). If your someone who purchases from Walmart often, it may be worth it to consider sticking with Walmart+ to take advantage of these deals often.

Offering exclusive savings on electronics, apparel, kitchen appliances, toys, and much more, Walmart+ Weekend is expected to be a massive sale in comparison to the trailing Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) event.

Walmart's press release (opens in new tab) revealed a small list of offers that'll be available during Walmart+ Weekend, which gives us a pretty good sense of what else we'll see next weekend. Read on to see what Walmart has in store next weekend, and follow back around June 2 as we cover some of the best Walmart+ Weekend deals.

Walmart+ Weekend Deals: Appliances

Similar to Memorial Day appliance sales (opens in new tab) going on this weekend, it looks like Walmart+ Weekend will offer exclusive savings on kitchen appliances, outdoor appliances, and more. The sale looks to be a great place for outdoor deals including camping equipment, portable heaters, grills, and other outdoor essentials.

Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Walmart+ Weekend Deals: Electronics

A few deals on electronics have been revealed for Walmart+ Weekend already, and what's been shown doesn't disappoint. With deals on 4K TVs, laptops, and soundbars teased, it's a good bet that there will be similar deals on some of the best TVs (opens in new tab) for budget shoppers looking to save.

Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Walmart+ Weekend Deals: Toys

Deals on toys for all ages are set to go live during Walmart+ Weekend, with deals on electric scooters and hoverboards, LEGO sets, and much more. Some deals offer upwards of 40% off select products, so if some summer fun is needed for the kids there's a great selection of toys on sale during Walmart's savings event.

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

LEGO City Stuntz was $23.97, will be $14.97 – 37% off

Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off

Walmart+ Weekend Deals: FAQ

What is Walmart+ Weekend? Walmart+ Weekend is an online-only savings event exclusive to Walmart+ members, featuring additional savings, discounts, and offers on electronics, toys, home goods, and more. The three day sale, which follows Memorial Day this year, will be the precursor to Amazon's Prime Day sale set for July.

Editor's Recommendations