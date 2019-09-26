Walmart has slashed the price of Gold's Gym Power Tower: full body workout at Black Friday pricing

One equipment to rule them all! This Gold's Gym Power Tower deal at Walmartbrings the price down under $100 (just about), an unmissable price for a versatile home gym equipment such as this!

You have two months to wait for the best Black Friday deals, but we know your gains can't wait that long. With the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower, you can do a range of full body bodyweight exercises, in the comfort of your home (gym). Use the dip stations to build monster arms, the pull up bars to sculpt the widest back in town, and the press up station to even work on your pecs. All this for $99.99, wow!

You can even workout your abs; use either the roman chair to do arm-supported leg raises or the pull up bar to do hanging leg raises. Your upper body will look like the back of a pick-up truck very soon.

Why you should buy the Gold’s Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower?

If you have the space at home, housing a power tower can be the solution to most of your workout needs. Using nothing else but your bodyweight as resistance, you can build muscles effectively and quickly.

One complaint that comes up often regarding power towers is that you won't be able to lift your bodyweight anytime soon and there is no way to adjust the level of resistance. Wrong! You can use resistance bands to take the pressure off your joints and muscles at the beginning. Resistance bands are not only cheap but also come in variety of different resistance levels.

Gold's Gym is one of the oldest and most established gym equipment manufacturer in the world. They have been present since the early days of bodybuilding so you can count on them to know a thing or two about body sculpting.

The Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower is a good example of why Gold's Gym equipment is still sought after by fitness enthusiasts. It is rated 4.4 stars on walmart.com based on no less than 628 reviews.

The XR 10.9 is durable, versatile and now under $100 too. A real bargain to be made!