Two Apple MacBook Pro models to get Mini-LED in late 2021

Apple is eyeing up the second part of 2021 to announce an upcoming 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro, using a tantalizing Mini-LED backlit display.

And, if that's pricked up your ears, the report suggests Radiant Opto Electronics will be the sole supplier of the Mini-LED displays. Likewise, it names Quanta Computer as responsible for the final assembly of the new Mac laptops, including the hotly tipped Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch, which is rumored to be using the same Mini-LED panel.

With the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) reaching new heights with their stunning performance, talk of the 2021 iterations has been bubbling away for some time, especially regarding the inclusion of Mini-LED displays, with Ming-Chi Kuo tipping the next-gen displays way back in March 2020.

Kuo thought, then, that the new Apple MacBook Pro models would release with Mini-LED displays at the end of 2020; however, the pandemic blew the slats out from under any hopes of a 2020 release, causing the Apple tipster to alter his prediction to two Mini-LED Apple MacBook Pros now likely releasing in the second part of 2021.

So, what does it mean for the Apple MacBooks? Well, more peppy screen performance to start: Mini-LED technology provides vivid rear lighting, alongside better color reproduction, more discernible image detail, and greater contrast and dynamic range to boot.

Owing to the havoc caused by Covid-19, the rumor mill has had ample time to churn out various unconfirmed reports around the new technology, some suggesting that the Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro will abandon the Touch Bar, and bring back MagSafe and other ports that Apple decided to drop, including the HDMI port and SD card slot. That's good news for those who don't like owning various external adapters.

It’s commensurate with other rumors that suggest Apple is set to replace the Lightning Port on its mobile handsets, possibly with a MagSafe connection with curved pins, rendering the current MagSafe setup found on the Apple iPhone 12, including the Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, as a place to connect external accessories.

If you can't wait until then, we've got the best cheap MacBook Pro deals and the best cheap MacBook Air deals to help you traverse the often confusing macOS landscape. We'll update as and when we know more across the two new Mini-LED Apple MacBook Pro models. As always, T3 has got you covered.

Source: Macworld UK