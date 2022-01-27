This PS5 hoodie costs more than an actual PlayStation 5 console

A PlayStation 5 hoodie that is more expensive than an actual PS5 console – say it ain't so. While many people around the world are still in desperate need of getting Sony's next-gen games machine, there's nothing stopping fans from wearing merchandise dedicated to the console.

Designed by high-end luxury fashion line Balenciaga, the PlayStation printed cotton-jersey hoodie can be yours for the asking price of a mere £795 / $795 approx. Bargain, right? The bad news is that it doesn't play any of PS5's best games like Deathloop, Uncharted or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The good news is that it's 100% cotton.

The clothing apparel can be found on retailer Mr Porter . In comparison, a brand-new PS5 console (if you can find one) is typically on sale for an MSRP of £444.99 / $499.99. Which one to get, though? Clearly, a Sophie's Choice dilemma if we've ever seen one.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

"Whether you were a pro at Tekken or a whizz at Crash Bandicoot, Balenciaga's commemorative PlayStation hoodie will be right up your street," reads the article's description. "Released to celebrate the PS5, it's made from fleece-back cotton-jersey printed with both brands' logos along with the iconic triangle, circle, cross and square from the console's controller."

The black hoodie also sports the classic PlayStation symbols across one arm and the PlayStation emblem on the other. Best of all, so that you never forget when the PS5 launched, it's also got "Nov 2020" written across the chest. Take that Wikipedia!