This is the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition, and its price

The OnePlus 6 has lived up to all the rumours and hype and has even managed to come in cheaper than expected, and it just got even better with a OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition .

After a few leaks leading up to the OnePlus 6 release, we suspected this special edition phone was coming. It’s not the first as Disney teamed up with Samsung at the last Marvel Avengers movie to create a special edition Galaxy S6 – but this one should be the best.

The OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition comes after a team-up with Disney which owns Marvel. So what’s new in this special smartphone?

The OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition, apart from having a long name, also has a kevlar design on the rear along with gold Avengers and OnePlus logos plus a little gold flourish on the mute button. There is also a case included with Iron Man’s face on the back and the Avengers logo on the inside plus a gold Avengers medallion, because why not? The box is also pretty Avengers filled as you can see in the above image.

The phone itself is the same OnePlus 6 but with the configuration that features 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. This will go on sale in China, to start with, where it is priced at 4,199 Yuan which is about £480.

OnePlus has not announced any more release locations or dates for this special edition handset. But it’s still early days so don’t lose hope yet true believers.