The top 5 Sony PS4 game Cyber Monday deals of the day

The deals will never stop: Cyber Monday 2020 has replaced Black Friday as the hot deals event, giving retailers even more excuses to discount the best tech and gadgets. As the name suggests, the focus is on "cyber" and that means great deals on everything digital, like Sony PlayStation 4 games.

While it might seem counterintuitive to buy PS4 games when the PS5 has just been announced, it makes sense for two reasons: the PS5 can play PS4 games (or at least the vast majority of them) with no fuss and PS5 stocks are super low everywhere, so getting a PS4 (or getting new games for your current PS4) is a smart bet.

The PS4 is easily one of the best consoles ever made, especially for more intense gaming (ie, the opposite of most Switch games) and Sony deserves its crown as the biggest console manufacturer in the world. While the new Xbox Series X looks enticing, the PS5 will likely be the choice for most people.

Games are also getting pretty cheap for the PS4 and will continue to do so as developers begin to rollout PS5 flagship games. There hasn't really ever been a better time to pick up a PS4 and a few good games.

Let's jump into the deals...

DEAL OF THE DAY! Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games

Was $59.99 | Now $19.99 | Save $40 at Best Buy

Kicking off the selection is a crazy $40 discount on Rockstar's followup to its iconic Western, Red Dead Redemption. Set before the events of the first game, everything has been turned up a notch, creating a beautiful, exciting, and outlandish game. View Deal

The Last of Us Part II | Sony

Was $59.99 | Now $29.99 | Save $30 at Best Buy

If you've played the original game then we probably don't need to sell this to you much. The direct follow up sees Ellie on the hunt for revenge, murdering her way through hoards and hoards of people. It's gritty, dark, spooky, and an incredibly fun sequel to one of the PS4's all-time greatest games. View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man | Sony

Was $39.99 | Now $19.99 | Save $20 at Best Buy

The sequel to this game, starring Miles Morales, is the PS5's big launch title and it's worth revisiting the first game if you haven't, if only for the incredible web-slinging trips around NYC. The combat, travel, and cut scenes are all balanced perfectly, giving a sense of movement and fun. A fantastic PS4 game. View Deal

$10 BARGAIN Horizon Zero Dawn | Sony

Was $19.99 | Now $9.99 | Save $10 at Best Buy

Released in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn combines the huge open world of GTA with fantasy-style gameplay. It doesn't feel dated at all in 2020 and the environments look amazing on larger TVs and monitors. Plus, it's literally $10 right now. View Deal

FIFA 21 | EA

Was $59.99 | Now $34.99 | Save $25 at Best Buy

A huge hit across the world, and especially in Europe, FIFA 21 is the soccer game to play, letting users play informal peer-to-peer matches or grind their way through leagues. It's a lot of fun and the perfect way to waste an hour or two (or three). View Deal

The PS4 is easily one of the best consoles ever made and games are just now starting to get really cheap, making it an even better value console than ever.

