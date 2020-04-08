The Porsche 911 of watches? Meet the new 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Blue & Leather

Two years on from the original, Porsche Design has revealed a new addition to its 1919 Chronotimer Flyback collection.

Called the Blue & Leather (for what we trust are obvious reasons), the new watch continues the ethos of the original Brown & Leather, in that it sees itself as the Porsche 911 of watches.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic sports car, the watch has a sporty look with sharp detailing and second markings that remind us of the Sport Chrono clock that sits atop a Porsche’s dashboard.

(Image credit: Porsche Design)

The watch is driven by Porsche Design’s own Swiss-made Werk 01.200 movement, complete with a complex flyback function, where the chronograph can be reset without first being stopped.

That way, you can time consecutive laps of the race track, for example, as one button press resets the chronograph and starts timing again, without the need for the usual stop-reset-start process of regular chronograph watches.

The movement, which is viewable through the sapphire case back, includes 25 jewels and has a power reserve of 48 hours.

With a design harking back to the Chronograph I, introduced by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche (son of Ferry, grandson of Ferdinand) in 1972, the new watch is a 42mm timepiece with a focus on clarity. It features a titanium case that is 46% lighter than a stainless steel equivalent, while being significantly stronger, non-magnetic, anti-allergic, and resistant to heat and salt water.

(Image credit: Porsche Design)

The strap is made from the same calf leather Porsche uses on the seats of its cars, while the red tips of the second and chronograph hands give the watch a motorsport feel. A date complication sits at four o’clock, while the case is protected by sapphire front and back, there’s a screw-down crown. Water-resistance is 10 bar, or approximately 100 metres.

The new Porsche Design 1919 Chronograph Flyback Blue & Leather is priced at £5,100 and is available now.