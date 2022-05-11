The outdoor living special, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you outdoor gadgets galore, such as weather-proof TVs, next-gen gardening tech and hassle-free BBQs!
Bid those winter blues adieu because it’s time to head outside. From pop-up pools and smart coolers to pizza ovens and party speakers, these garden gadgets should make your yard irresistibly spring- and summer-worthy. Whether you’re chillin’ or grillin’, here are all the outdoor gizmos you need.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Discover why the LG C2 is the bright OLED TV you have to own, relish in these hi-fi-quality speakers you can take outside, pick the perfect smartwatch for every goal from hiking to health tracking, and much more.
You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Garden gadget paradise – maximise your time outside with these great gadgets for your yard
- LG C2 tested – crammed with gaming features and peerless upscaling, this is a seriously smart 4K TV
- Top TVs for every budget – from under £500 to over £3,000, these screens will suit wallets of all sizes
- OnePlus 10 Pro reviewed – with 10-bit colour and a powerful CPU, this phone has Samsung in its sights
- Portable garden speakers – which will offer the best sound while you lounge around your grounds?
- Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 rated – bring Hollywood into your home with B&W’s first Atmos-enabled soundbar
- Smartwatches for every situation – Getting fit? Getting outside? Or just want to look good?
- Final Audio UX3000 reviewed – brilliantly detailed noise-cancelling cans don’t have to cost the Earth